By TIGNAYAN PRODUCTIONS

www.nordis.net

UNITY AGAINST MINING. Organizations and communities in Ilocos reaffirmed their commitment to oppose destructive mining and plunderous projects in the region during the 3rd Ilocos Mining Summit held at Alad Bar and Resort in Naguilian, Caoayan, Ilocos Sur. Senatorial candidate Atty. Neri Colmenares (red shirt) delivered the keynote address during the gathering while other provincial candidates expressed their support. (Photo courtesy of Tignayan Productions)