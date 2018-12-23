Two dead, three wounded as rebels attack army patrol base

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — An attack on Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) patrol base by suspected rebels in Kalinga province left two individuals dead and three wounded.

About 30 fighters of the New People’s Army fired at the government station this morning, December 23 at Ag-agama, Western Uma in Lubuagan town said the Northern Luzon Command in a statement.

Meanwhile, a spot report released by the police identified Sergeant Elon D. Bayang, of Luplupa, Tinglayan and officer of the CAA post, as one of the fatalities. Also recovered in the Barangay Hall of the village is the body of alleged NPA fighter, identified as Roy”Ka Rex” Tongdo.

The other three wounded CAA were identified as Bal-iwang Gacayon and Julio Codiam, both taken to the hospital, and Benedict Lingayo, who was left at the village said the police.

This came, day after President Rodrigo Duterte called on the military to “destroy the Communist Party of the Philippines, including its legal fronts and infrastructure.”

In deference to the holiday season, a unilateral ceasefire declared by the CPP will take effect tomorrow, December 24, 12:05 am until 11:59 pm of December 26, and from December 31, 12:01 am to 11:59 pm of January 1. The government refused to reciprocate the rebels’ unilateral cease fire.

The country’s communist movement is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary on December 26. # nordis.net

