Tuba LGU asked to intervene in Asin resort row

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Residents from the hotspring village of Tuba are asking the local town officials to take action on the renewed tension between the City of Baguio and the former occupants of the Asin Hotspring Complex.

Locals from Sitios Asin, Luceb and Atad led by Roger Sinot, Sr. appeared before the Tuba Sangguniang Bayan on Monday, December 17 to bring their concern over the forced enclosure or “illegal fencing and gate built” on their property by personnel who claimed they had orders from the city government.

A letter from residents, dated December 14, urged the town legislators to intercede “for the quick resolution” of the problem and to take steps to “correct the historical injustice” inflicted by Baguio City.

According to the submitted complaint, the action undertaken on November 30 by personnel from the city’s Public Order and Safety Division, presumed by the complainants as orders from Mayor Mauricio Domogan, denied the ingress and egress (road right of way) of some of the residents.

The complainants also submitted to the body a certification from the Office of the Provincial Assessor, dated December 6, this year saying the office has no record of any “real property declared under the name City of Baguio” in Nangalisan, Tuba.

A similar incident happened earlier in June 2017 that the residents also opposed and brought to the town council of Tuba for resolution.

In response, the council has decided to conduct an ocular inspection and scheduled an official site visit on the morning of January 3, 2019.

“The undersigned humbly request the participation/presence of the barangay officials of Nangalisan during the said inspection,” read the letter signed by Vice Mayor Clarita Sal-ongan addressed to Punong Barangay Marcial Flores.

The municipal council secretary, Adora Gabino, explained that while they recognize the urgency of the matter, members of the SB have already committed the rest of the year to prior schedules.

“After diay ocular inspections with the barangay then kitaenda no ania a legislative action ti mabalinda nga aramiden,” she added. (After the ocular inspection with the barangay they will see what appropriate legislative action can be taken to resolve the case.)

The forced fencing and occupation actions preventing the usual carriage of business and rendering the private resort complex closed by men under the employ of the City of Baguio and Juris Awal of the city’s property and areas triggered the renewed enmity. # nordis.net