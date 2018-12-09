The Pangaggawan caves of Kiangan

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — When in Kiangan town in Ifugao province, apart from visiting the Unesco inscribed rice terraces and open air museum in Nagacadan village, one should also discover other attractions the town has to offer.

Among the town’s pride is the Pangaggawan Cave in Bolog village that can give you a one of a kind hiking and spelunking adventure. It is the largest known cave system in Kiangan.

According to the Ayangan folk, Pangaggawan got its name from the Ayangan word Pan-ar-ar-gawan, which means a place for sun bathing. They say that during the Japanese occupation, Japanese soldiers go there to warm themselves.

The area was also rich in wild animals such as bats, wild pigs, deer and many more. This was a favorite hunting ground of the locals then. In more recent history, locals discovered that the area is fertile, good for growing coffee. The rich flora and fauna of the area attracted some people to settle there. And until today the settlers are maintaining the area as their muyong (communal forest).

Pangagawan Cave is about a two-hour hike from the national highway along Bolog village. It would take about a kilometer hike up hill to the top of the mountain ridge, that is about 900 MASL, where visitors can rest a bit at viewdeck and enjoy a panoramic view of Lagawe and Lamut towns.

Another nearly one kilometer hike downhill will lead you to a cabin that can accomodate 15 to 20 people. The cabin is a stonethrow away from the cave’s entrance.

The cave’s opening is a 4×3 meter-wide and 23 meter-deep vertical drop which is the only entrance and exit. Inside, visitors will be treated to magnificent stalactite and stalagmite formations, draperies, rimstone pools and crystal linings among others. At the end of the cave exploration is a mini waterfalls.

The Pangagawan Cave tour will take one to two hours for beginners.

Visitors are urged to register with the Bolog village office or Kiangan tourism information center at the town hall compound in Poblacion for the arrangements that include spelunking guides. Minimal fees that would total to about P500 per visitor will be collected from visitors for maitenance, tour guide fee not included.

Taking the Manila-Lagawe bus, one can pass by Bolog. The trip takes about 7 to 8 hours. The nearest home stay to Bolog is in Ibulao, a few minute-ride away. # nordis.net