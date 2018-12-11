The North stands firm for human rights

By SHERWIN DE VERA

with reports from MADONNA PETA, NIÑO OCONER, JHAMES PAREDES & WALTER VILLEGAS

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — People of Northern Luzon, the true foundation of the Solid North, expressed their firm stand for the promotion and respect of human rights amidst the burgeoning open fascist rule of President Duterte.

Human rights groups and people’s organizations led different and separate protest actions in the regional urban centers of Cagayan, Ilocos and Cordillera on December 10, International Human Rights Day and the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Across the Northern provinces, protesters shouted and carried streamers bearing the call: “Democracy not dictatorship!” and “Resist tyranny!”

Ilocos Region

Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) and the Solidarity of Peasants Against Exploitation (Stop Exploitation) led the trooping of regional government offices in San Fernando City, La Union.

They picketed and held dialogue with the Commission on Human Rights, Department of Social Welfare and Development and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.