By MARVIN CANYAS/CDPC

www.nordis.net

SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURE. Personnel from the Center for Development Programs in the Cordillera trains the members of Timpuyog ti Mannalon ti Allaguia (Unity of Farmers in Allaguia) in Bakwit village, Brgy. Allaguia in the town of Pinukpuk, Kalinga on how to make organic foliar ferlizer and use of botanical pesticides on December 6-8.