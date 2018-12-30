Stories of struggle: The 2018 Nordis reportage

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Human rights issues, peasant struggles, governance under the Duterte administration and the indigenous people’s struggle in the defense of land, life and resources topped the stories that landed on the pages of Northern Dispatch in 2018.

As the year comes to a close, Northern Dispatch looks back at the stories that mirrored its commitment as an alternative and grassroot’s media, reporting events and issues that matter most to the communities, and from their perspective.

Reporting human rights

Rights violations in the peasant and indigenous peoples’ communities in Northern Luzon, especially in the Cagayan Valley, and the continuing struggles of Martial Law victims highlighted the stories on the defense and advancement of human rights.

Most of the reportage are comprised of the experiences in militarized areas like the towns of Sto. Niño in Cagayan, Jones in Isabela, the municipalities in the second district of Ilocos Sur, Boliney and Sallapadan in Abra and Besao in Mountain Province.

Articles on the implementation of the Martial Law Victims Reparation Law did not only provide the schedule and procedure of the compensation but also raised the problems encountered by the claimants.

Also carried in the reports are the trumped-up charges and vilification campaign against activists and peoples’ organizations. Most notable among these is the inclusion of Northern Luzon rights and environmental activists in the Justice Department’s terrorist proscription petition against the Communist Party of the Philippines and its New People’s Army.

Nordis was also quick to give attention to the actions taken by the people’s movement and individuals who are at the receiving end of state-perpetuated human rights concerns.

Abuses arising from military encampment in communities and relentless operations were made public by local correspondents who participated in fact-finding and solidarity missions. Calls and demand on the pull-out of combat troops and accountability were also echoed in the reports.

After the mandate of the Human Rights Violation Claims Board ended, Nordis took note of the continuing demand for justice and appropriate compensation for all the victims, amplifying this by providing space for the steps taken by the claimants like their petitions urging local government and legislators to push for the enactment of another reparation law.

Supports from different institutions, offices and personalities for the activists labeled by the government as “terrorists” were also given ample space. Among these are the resolutions of local government units attesting to the noble contributions of the individuals in their respective community and chosen professions.

Another noteworthy story is the victory of youth organizations that obligated the Baguio City Police Office to give a public apology for their irresponsible post on Facebook. The BCPO shared in their official social media account a post red-tagging leaders of progressive youth organizations.

Shape of local tyranny

Narratives from the communities, people’s organizations and individuals provided the picture of tyranny in different localities in the region.

Human rights and farmers’ organizations in Ilocos Sur expressed concern on the provincial leadership’s endorsement of military encampments inside communities. Leaders of the groups also slammed the reluctance of Governor Ryan Singson to face them for a dialogue on the matter. The order was issued despite numerous complaints of rights violations committed by members of the 81st Infantry Battalion. The group said, the endorsement from the governor’s office is tantamount to imposition of military rule over their respective communities.

Meanwhile, the City of Baguio continues to block the assumption of office to Roger Sinot, Sr., the duly selected mandatory indigenous peoples’ representative. For this, local groups accused Mayor Mauricio Domogan of tyranny. The battle for office between the city and Sinot has now extended to the battle for the appropriate division of the Asin Hotspring Complex. This arrived after the city government forcibly fenced and closed areas in the compound allegedly outside the delineated city portion.

In Abra, activities and services of non-government organizations have been limited by the restrictions imposed by the provincial government and the 24th IB. Baguio-based institutions’ Center for Development Programs in the Cordillera and Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services were barred and harassed by authorities from implementing and rendering their services in their program areas despite recognition by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Farmers’ concerns

The paper offered its readership an overview of the problems and corresponding people’s campaigns, and the victories reaped by the farmers’ organization across Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

Land rent and credit interest reduction, and the successful “bungkalan” (idle land occupation and cultivation) in the provinces of Cagayan and Isabela highlighted the stories on the fight for genuine agrarian reform and assertion of farmers’ land rights.

Day to day issues in the agriculture sector were provided with ample public exposure. Among these matters are the low price of farm products, pest infestations, lack of government assistance, appropriate and efficient irrigation service and skyrocketing prices of farm inputs.

Concerns of the tobacco production industry in both regions were also articulated in serialized articles and opinions. Subjects of discussion and reporting were the low price of tobacco and the demand for better contract terms. Also included are the corruption and inappropriate utilization of the billion peso share of local government from the tobacco excise tax.

Articles from Cagayan also served to challenge the safety and practicality of genetically modified organisms, especially the field trials for the government’s golden rice project.

Governance under Duterte

Space was made available for the critical analyses of pronouncements from the president and actions of the administration. Nordis staff and columnists weaved the statements of the different sectors and organizations to provide readers a deeper understanding of the issues.

News on the Quo Warranto against former Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, corruption, martial law in Mindanao, mining and the engagement with the revolutionary movement hugged the headlines.

Protest actions in the city and in different provinces were monitored and reported, highlighting the positions of local leaders and personalities, and impacts of the policies and actions in the wider scale.

The impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law was also given a particular attention. Culling experiences from the different sectors across Northern Luzon, Nordis presented the burden brought by the tax reform to the poor and middle income households. A series of articles also provide an in-depth analysis on the law’s impact to oil price and incidental effects to basic goods and services.

Also integrated in the stories are the different perspectives on federalism and charter change. Coverage of forums and discussions on the subject allowed wider dissemination of the dangers of Duterte’s charter change. Progressive perspectives on the impact of this thrust with the genuine Cordillera autonomy were likewise provided.

Events and concerns on the peace and order situation, during the barangay elections and the upcoming midterm polls were also assigned to correspondents and staff writers. Stories focusing on political dynasties, election-related killings and candidates’ platforms were written and published. Notable is the reporting on the consecutive assassination of political figures in La Union and the much awaited clash of political titans in Ilocos Sur.

“Right to live and develop at their own pace”

The people’s assertion for their right to land, life and resources were among the most reported in the year. Most of the articles delved in their resistance against destructive projects like mining and energy generation facilities.

Reports from Ilocos contained the Ilocanos’ opposition against coal-fired power plants, dams and mining operations.

The region grabbed this year’s most significant success story with the victorious campaign against the Gregorio del Pilar Impounding Project in Salcedo and stalling the mining application of Cordillera Exploration Company, Inc. in Cervantes, both towns of Ilocos Sur.

The National Irrigation Authority announced the cancelation of the 89 meters high, P3.8 billion dam project in October due to strong opposition from local officials and affected communities. While the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples was forced to indefinitely suspend the free, prior and informed consent proceeding for CEXCI’s application because of continued protest by townsfolk.

A long and detailed reportage was also undertaken to show the plight of small scale miners affected by the total ban imposed by Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu. The order came after typhoon Ompong struck Cordillera, causing massive landslides, including the tragic slip in Itogon, Benguet.

Rebellion in the countryside

The realities of an existing civil war also landed on the pages of Nordis. Information relayed by state and revolutionary forces were given importance in composing stories about their clashes and offensives.

Reports on the matter did not stop with the “what, where and when” of the encounters. More importantly, compositions on the subject include the “whys” of the armed conflict both from the point of view of the people and personalities in the revolutionary movement.

Stories like the take of local NPA units on localized peace negotiations and elections provided a bridge for the public’s broader understanding of the rebels’ policies and principles, allowing them to further discern the alternative programs presented by the group.

These were provided by the chronicles on some of the content of the substantial agenda and prospects of the peace negotiations, by actual field coverage in conflict zones and interviews of those living in militarized and hard-pressed areas.

The publication of these materials that allow public awareness and better understanding of the decades long civil war, is the contribution of media in the quest for a just and lasting peace.

Nordis in 2018

In general, the paper’s content reflected the people’s struggle to rise above the intensified attacks on government critics and activists, and hardships brought by the draconian and neoliberal policies of the Duterte administration. Nordis correspondents and staff were not spared from harassment and vilification.

Amid the attacks, Nordis correspondents and staff persevered in covering issues and events rarely told on mainstream and corporate media. Their obligation as grassroots media workers and advocates of press freedom, came before the threats they receive because of their activities and writings.

In closing the year, Northern Dispatch provided stories on organized forces, events and policies that shaped the economic and political landscape of Northern Luzon, from the standpoint of the marginalized and oppressed. # nordis.net