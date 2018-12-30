Sagada proposed rehab requires consultation

By ALDWIN QUITASOL

SAGADA, Mountain Province — Sagada Mayor James Pooten said he is open to the idea of temporarily closing the town to tourists for rehabilitation only if it passes through discussion and consultation among stakeholders.

This came after the closure of Boracay and talks about the possible closure of Baguio City for rehabilitation. Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) already clarified that there are no plans to close Baguio to tourists.

Pooten admitted that Sagada is experiencing problems like traffic congestion and sometimes garbage but these are being managed well by the local government unit (LGU).

Pooten said that they have a waste management system such as requiring tour guides to bring trash bags for their visitors. He added that tourist guides are conscious of bringing big gallons of water to minimize bringing of water in plastic bottles.

The mayor also said they are planning to set up water refilling stations in identified accessible spots.

Pooten further said they are also looking at building a centralized parking area and that they are looking for a suitable place. He added that aside from posting an advisory over social media sites and issuing an executive order for visitors planning to go to Sagada about guidelines they should follow, the LGU through the Sangguniang Bayan will pass an ordinance to give more teeth to the rules and regulations on Sagada tourism.

Pooten also said that the owners of inns and homestays of Sagada are requesting the LGU to provide official printed advisories which they will put in every room for visitors to read.

Pooten said the tourism council of Sagada with the LGU and other stakeholders will have an assesment of the tourism situation. He is hopeful that they will be able to arrive to a possible wholistic and feasible way to resolve tourism issues in Sagada. # nordis.net