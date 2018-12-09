Reds declare 3-day Yuletide unilateral ceasefire

By ACE ALEGRE

www.nordis.net



BAGUIO CITY — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) declared Friday, December 7 a three-day ceasefire during Christmas and two-day truce on New Year.

All commands and units of the New People’s Army (NPA) and people’s militias were ordered to observe a temporary unilateral ceasefire “in unity with the Filipino people’s observance of traditional holidays and provide the people and their revolutionary forces a brief period to pay tribute to their heroes and martyrs as they mark and celebrate CPP’s upcoming 50th anniversary.”

The CPP celebrates its 50th founding anniversary on December 26 vowing a celebration “through heightened resistance against the US-Duterte regime.”

The temporary ceasefire, the CPP said, takes effect on 12:01 a.m. of December 24, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. of December 26, 2018 and 12:01 a.m. of December 31, 2018 to 11:59 p.m. of January 1, 2019.

The CPP said, during the ceasefire, all units of the NPA and people’s militias “shall cease and desist from carrying out offensive military campaigns and operations against uniformed armed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP) of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP).”

While acknowledging that, “with this temporary unilateral ceasefire declaration, AFP soldiers and PNP personnel can also take a brief leave from their incessant but mostly fruitless military offensives to visit their families during the holidays.”

“Those who wish to visit their families and friends in areas within the guerrilla territories of the NPA can do so freely so long as they have not committed any crime and there are no outstanding warrants for their arrest,” the CPP clarified.

But according to the CPP, all units and commands of the NPA were directed to stay on alert in an “active defense mode” during the said temporary ceasefire period, while “all Red fighters and commanders shall maintain a high degree of militancy and vigilance against hostile actions or movements by enemy armed forces, including those laying siege on communities and subjecting people to armed suppression and violence in the guise of so-called “peace and development operations” or “law enforcement,” and those mounting combat operations with the aim of encircling units of the NPA.”

The CPP however warned that the temporary unilateral ceasefire “can be cut short or canceled if AFP military offensives, armed suppression against communities and attacks against activists by the Duterte

regime worsen in the next few days and weeks,” while adding, “it can also be extended by a few days if positive conditions arise.” # nordis.net