POETRY | From Prison

By RACHEL MARIANO

www.nordis.net

Wide smiles and bright faces welcomed me

As I enter the cell,

Surprising yet calming me,

Why are you here, everyone asks,

Tears fall as I explain.

I fear the night,

Closing my eyes, resting, thinking what tomorrow brings.

Days come and go, but friends are here to stay

Hugs and kisses are given along the way,

Yet the pain does not fade away.

Each morning, brings sunshine

Structured routines fill the day,

Laughter, happiness, sorrow, grief and sadness stalk

Waiting for the day of decision for me and everyone

Each day’s passing is a longing

For true, dear friends to visit me

In this journey I have chosen,

But I have not seen them come,

For fear of the unknown,

Or be known by the demented enemy.

My children and my dear one brighten my day,

Wishing for a longer stay so we can share

Every missed opportunity,

And as we part ways again, the sun eclipses.

Days come and go and every second, every minute

I hope to be free, to be with my family who lifts me up

And keeps me strong.

My new friends also wish for their freedom

and mine as well,

We long for justice,

Realizing what justice and freedom mean.

True friends and true comrades visit me

They can be counted on during tough times

They help me cope with these challenges. # nordis.net