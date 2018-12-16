PHOTO | CONTINUING AID

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

CONTINUING AID. The National Council of Churches in the Philippines in coordination with the Serve the People Brigade -Cordillera Disaster Response Network and Kaiabang delivered food packs to Sitio Dalisay, Gumatdang, Itogon in Benguet. The community is among those badly hit by Typhoon Ompong and continue to suffer due to the closure order against small-scale mining, the main livelihood in the area.