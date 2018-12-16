Nothing final yet on Baguio’s rehabilitation

By ACE ALEGRE

BAGUIO CITY — There is no finality yet in the plan to rehabilitate Baguio City, environment undersecretary Benny Antiporda clarified amidst fears of the city’s ‘closure’ in the coming days.

Antiporda was quoted earlier indicating Baguio City as next to Boracay, “actually wala pang finality yung Baguio pero isa sya sa tinitignan na aaksiyunan.”

The environment official instead hinted that after Palawan, Bohol is next followed by Siargao and Puerto Galera. “Then naka linya na rin yung Baguio.”

Baguio City mayor Mauricio Domogan on Tuesday questioned the propriety of “closing down” Baguio in the name of rehabilitation posing problems it would bring to the city’s population, mostly relying on tourism.

Domogan though admitted there are issues on Baguio’s environment, traffic and congestion but “it is not as bad as Boracay”. The local government, the city official maintained, is seeing to it that measures are being undertaken to mitigate the negative effects of urbanization of the mountain enclave built more than a hundred years ago for 25,000 people.

Baguio City now has a daytime population of 400,000, multiplying problems of fast growing towns including traffic congestion and carrying capacity of the environment.

Undersecretary Antiporda still poised issues like geological hazards, solid waste management, water and air quality concerns being monitored by the environment department as main reasons behind the plan for Baguio City’s rehabilitation. # nordis.net