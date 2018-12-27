Kalinga raid response to Duterte’s order against NPA say Cordillera rebels

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Communist rebels in the Ilocos-Cordillera said the successful dawn raid of a Philippine Army-Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) patrol base in Kalinga is their response “to the arrogant call of Duterte for the AFP-PNP to “annihilate” the [New People’s Army].”

The attack, executed by the Lejo Cawilan Command (LCC), transpired at Sitio Agagama, Western Uma in Lubuagan town on December 23.

Killed in the firefight is detachment commander while three CAA members were wounded.

“The detachment was over run where thirty (30) high powered rifles were confiscated including seven M16, seven M14, two M4 and fourteen Garand rifles; and thousands of ammunition,” declared NPA Ilocos-Cordillera Chadli Molintas Command spokesperson Martin Montana, in an emailed statement dated December 24.

The rebel leader also acknowledged the death and paid tribute to Roy ‘Ka BK/Rodney’ Tongdo of Balbalan, Kalinga “for offering his life to ensure the victory” of the offensive.

“The people of Lubuagan have long been demanding the punishment of the detachment ever since it was forcibly set up by the [military] in 2015,” explained Montana.

According to him, stationed troops “coerced peasants to join the CAFGU” and “contrived surrender of more than one hundred civilians presented as NPAs.” The rebels also attributed “exploitation of women” and other abuses to the presence of the base.

In an earlier statement, the Tipon Gil-ayab of LCC claimed the detachment was installed to guard the business interest of Chevron-Aragorn Power and Energy Corporation and Guidance Management Corporation.

He said the patrol base, which is five minutes away from the houses, became the center of anti-social activities like gambling and excessive drinking.

Montana said the raid is part of the 50th anniversary celebration of the reestablishment of Communist Party of the Philippines yesterday, December 26. He also underscored the milestone as proof that “NPA continues to grow in strength as the people’s war advances to a higher stage.”

“Duterte’s and the AFP-PNP’s declarations to “crush” the armed revolution are mere empty braggings in a desperate attempt to draw more debts from imperialist banks and investments from big foreign capitalists to support the country’s economy continuously mired in intense crisis,” the rebel ended. # nordis.net

