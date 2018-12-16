Human rights body to investigate Imam’s murder

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) Cordillera will conduct a motu propio investigation of the murder of Imam Bedejim Abdullah as CHR Director Rommel Daguiomol said the killing of the imam is alarming.

It can be recalled that Abdullah was gunned down in borad daylight on December 6, along Kayang Street a stone throw away from the Baguio City Police Office headquarters.

Daguimol also called on the police to impartialy investigate and immediately resolve the Imam’s case. He disclosed that they received a directive to come up with its own fact finding investigation while coordinating with the police.

BCPO immediately created a task force to look into Abdullah’s murder. As of press time, the police has not yet release updates on the task force’s progress.

The Crime Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has released a cartographic sketch of the suspect based on the CCTv footage last week.

Abdullah is a volunteer cleric for Muslim cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA), a founding member of the Daily Cycle Movement (DCM) Baguio and a core member of the environment advocate Cordillera Conservation Trust (CCT). He also worked with various cause-oriented and interfaith groups for his peace and environment preservation advocacies.

Abdullah was also instrumental in the building of the biggest Muslim Mosque in the City. # nordis.net