Film on Ilocos people’s movement launched on Human Rights Day commemoration

By SHERWIN DE VERA

with reports from PAOLA ESPIRITU

www.nordis.net

SILNAG Film Launching SILNAG: Rambakan Dagiti Balligi ken panag Abante iti Tignayan ti Umili!Ibiag iti Kinabannuar dagiti Martir ken dagiti Naimbalitukan nga Adal iti DangadangMaawis ti amin nga makipaset iti Film Launching iti SILNAG, December 10 – International Human Rights Celebration, San Fernando City Posted by Tignayan Production on Saturday, December 8, 2018

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — A local alternative media outfit in Ilocos launched a film inspired by true events that led to the upsurge of the revolutionary movement in the region yesterday, December 10, as part of this year’s International Human Rights Day commemoration.

Tignayan Productions opened the first public screening of ‘Silnag’ at the city’s CAP Building early this evening.

The outfit, comprised of young Ilocano cultural activists, harnessed the people’s movement to produce the film, with the cast and crew coming from the members of youth and peasant organizations.

The story revolves around Rosa, a teacher, whose past is intertwined with the revolution. In pursuit of her profession, bringing knowledge to far-flung communities, she will discover how the people’s resistance against the Marcos dictatorship separated and reunited her family.

In its entirety, the film reflects the circumstances that brought armed struggle in Ilocos and how it inspired the people’s movement.

Tignayan Production said they took inspiration from the continuing people’s struggle in Ilocos against tyranny and oppression.

“Silnag pays tribute to the martyrs, heroes and those who remain steadfast with the 50 year-old fight for social justice and national liberation,” declared the group.

In an emailed message written in Ilokano, Jose Maria Sison, National Democratic Front of the Philippines chief political consultant hailed the film and expressed pride of the continuing struggle of his ‘kakailian.’

He said the film’s launching is fitting for commemorating the International Human Rights Day, and intensified attacks against the people and the national democratic movement.

Sison, who hails from Sinait town in Ilocos Sur, reminded the production team to remain committed to the struggle because more challenges, especially rights violations, will come while pursuing the struggle for national liberation and democracy. # nordis.net