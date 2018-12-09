EDITORIAL | Human Rights Day, alarming events over the week

www.nordis.net

Tomorrow is International Human Rights Day, that day 70 years ago, December 10, 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) was originally ratified by 58 countries which included the Philippines.

It generally declares, Human Rights are rights inherent to all human beings, whatever our nationality, place of residence, sex, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, language, or any other status. That all human beings are equally entitled to human rights without discrimination. These rights are all interrelated, interdependent and indivisible.

The universal human rights law also lays down obligations of Governments to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms of individuals or groups. Its provisions are also in the Constitution.

It is important that all citizens study the UDHR in relation to the way our government is being run now, go seek out people’s organized activities on human rights day and know what is truly in store for us and the country.

The killing at Kayang st.

December 6 just before noon, the good citizens of the Baguio community were shocked at the brazen killing of a most respected community and church leader … an Imam (see related story). We deeply mourn his loss for in his time as a Muslim community leader and member of the Baguio citizenry he dedicated effort to broaden Baguio’s understanding of Islam. In citizen’s fora he welcomed invitations to enlighten audiences on the social economic situation of Muslim communities here and in the South, he promoted peace and good governance, he stood up for a healthy environment. He was a friend who stood by members of local media in defense of press freedom and the right to assembly. We shall greatly miss his friendship and camaraderie.

We are one with the citizenry in the call for a stop to the killings, and for Justice. We trust Baguio’s finest shall lead a just and thorough investigation of this senseless murder to surely pindown and urgently take the culprits into custody, and make the system work to bring justice to all of those the killers have wronged. This community demands Justice!

Also this week, former Physics and Math professors of the UP in Baguio, Rey and Cora Casambre, in their senior years were arrested and sued in court on trumped up charges of illegal possession, like Satur Ocampo earlier, by state security agents. People with brains and heart know they are all innocent and were harassed because they are activists who all their life refused to allow the continued violations of the Filipino’s basic human rights and enforced poverty under the US-Philippine political system. Let us call to free all political prisoners! Expose and resist martial law!

The weed joke

The hemp is now globally known for its quality and uses as a remedy to a number of maladies but for the man-of-the-hour to admit publicly he too uses it to cope with pain has drawn exclamations like, “You see! He too says it works. So, why don’t they just legalize it!?”

It is more sensible the poor man’s remedy remains a joke and off the streets even if (some parts of) the west have already legalized its use as a remedy for extreme or lingering pain.# nordis.net