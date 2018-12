By CANDICE MANGILI

BONIFACIO @ 155. Militant groups called the people to emulate the bravery of Andres Bonifacio ,who led the Katipunan during the onset of the 1986 Philippine Revolution against the Spanish colonizers, during the commemoration of the hero’s birthday. Prior to the protest, the group held a forum on National and Baguio City situation at the CAP Auditorium.