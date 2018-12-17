Baguio Muslim community cry justice for slain Imam

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Hundreds of Muslims gathered at the Melvin Jones football grounds on today, December 16 in a public prayer for peace and justice against the murder of Imam Bedejim Abdullah.

The prayer rally started at around 4:00 pm with the reading of the Koran. Unity was called for among Muslims and Christians to uphold the peace as they condemned the murder of Abdullah. The prayer rally ended at 7:00 pm.

Director Abdul Macarimpas of the National Commission on Muslim Affairs said the peaceful prayer rally is proof the Muslims are united.

“In this peaceful prayer rally let us ask Allah to give justice for the murder of our dear brother Imam Bedejim,” he said.

Macarimpas also called on the police to resolve the murder as soonest possible, underscoring that the Imam was killed in broad day light just a stone’s throw away from three police offices.

Abdul Malik Bedejim, son of Abdullah thanked everyone for coming to the prayer rally.

“I ask you to help us in our search for justice so that this will not happen again to anyone,” he said.

A lone assailant shot and killed Abdullah while walking along Kayang Street just before lunch on December 6. The killer shot him twice from behind while he was walking, three more bullets were pumped into his body after he fell on the pavement as shown in a CCTV footage. # Kimberly Ngabit Quitasol