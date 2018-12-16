Abra officials suspended for “fake” road project

By ACE ALEGRE

www.nordis.net

BANGUED, Abra — The Abra provincial board suspended Lagayan town mayor Jendricks Luna and wife, vice-mayor Joy Chrisma for allegedly falsely reporting the completion of an over one million worth of a road project.

The Abra provincial board suspended Luna and wife for six months after finding then guilty of dishonesty and grave misconduct in connection to a supposedly unfinished 1,740 meter Bai-Nagba Road in Brgy. Ba-i, Lagayan worth P1,071.850 which Luna reported as already concreted.

On August 6, Sangunniang Bayan member Noel Cortez complained before the Abra rovincial board that the road project, supposedly funded by the town’s Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA), has remained “a pebble and dirt road” despite Luna reporting it as already been completed.

Immediately, the Abra provincial board summoned Luna to shed light on the issue and allowed him to undergo the usual “due process”.

Luna, through his counsel, even asked the provincial board to keep their “hands off” the investigation while insisting that some sections of the road were completed and that there was no irregularity in the road construction project.

But the Abra provincial board ruled to ask Abra Gov. Jocelyn Bernos administratively suspended the Lunas for three months so that they cannot influence the probe conducted to ferret out the truth of SBM

Cortez’s complaint.

On September 11, Bernos placed the two on preventive suspension for 90 days.

The Luna’s maintained in their pleadings and answers to the provincial board that the project was completed, even submitting photographs of a concreted road.

But upon verification, the Provincial Engineering Office found out that the road was has not yet been concreted.

The provincial board thus ruled, “respondent Jendricks Luna’s act of making it appear that the subject project was complete but, in truth, it was not even started is a blatant lie and a clear act of dishonesty which warrants administrative penalty.”

Vice mayor Luna is likewise liable, the provincial board said, because without her as presiding officer of the Lagayan Sangunniang Bayan, the project and the funding would not have been approved and with it, his husband, “was able to proceed with the commission of his dishonest acts.”

The provincial government posted the ruling against the Lunas at the latter’s gate on Friday morning.

Luna in a telephone conversation begged off to comment arguing he has not read the contents of the decision. # nordis.net