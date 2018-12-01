1 dead, 30 arms seized in Kalinga raid

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Communist rebels killed an army trooper and carted away 30 high powered rifle when they raided a Civilian Armed Auxiliary (CAA) patrol base in Lubuagan, Kalinga at dawn of December 23.

About 30 fighters of the New People’s Army overran the CAA base in Sitio Ag-agama, Western Uma police and military reports said.

This came a day after President Rodrigo Duterte called on the military to “destroy the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), including its legal fronts and infrastructure.”

Authorities identified the government fatality as Sergeant Elon D. Bayang, of Luplupa, Tinglayan and commander of the army and paramilitary post. The police said residents of Lower Uma took custody of the body in accordance to their peace pact with Bayang’s tribe.

Wounded in the attack are Bal-iwang Gacayon and Julio Codiam and Benedict Lingayo, who were taken to the Kalinga Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The NPA’s Chadli Molintas Command spokesperson Martin Montana, said the successful raid of the CAA patrol base in Kalinga is their response “to the arrogant call of Duterte for the AFP-PNP to “annihilate” the [New People’s Army].”

In a statement, the NPA command said they confiscated from the detachment seven M16, seven M14, two M4 and 14 Garand rifles; and thousands of ammunition.

Montana said guerillas from the Lejo Cawilan Command in Kalinga executed the raid as “punishment” to government troops and as part of the CPP’s 50th anniversary celebration, on December 26.

He also acknowledged the death and paid tribute to Roy ‘Ka BK/Rodney’ Tongdo of Balbalan, Kalinga “for offering his life to ensure the victory” of the offensive. The rebels turned over the body of their slain comrade to the residents.

Montana accused the stationed troops of coercing peasants to join the CAFGU and “contrived surrender of more than one hundred civilians presented as NPAs.” The rebels also attributed “exploitation of women” and other abuses to the presence of the base.

In an earlier statement, the Tipon Gil-ayab of LCC claimed the detachment was forcibly installed by the 50th Infantray Batallion to guard the business interest of Chevron-Aragorn Power and Energy Corporation and Guidance Management Corporation.

He said the patrol base, which is five minutes away from the houses, became the center of anti-social activities like gambling and excessive drinking.

“Duterte’s and the AFP-PNP’s declarations to “crush” the armed revolution are mere empty bragging in a desperate attempt to draw more debts from imperialist banks and investments from big foreign capitalists to support the country’s economy continuously mired in intense crisis,” Montana ended.

During the 4th quarter joint meeting of the Cordillera’s Regional Development Council and Peace and Order Council in Baguio City, a few days prior to the incident, the commander of the army’s 503rd Infantry Brigade and Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCor) announced they are in full alert and ready against any possible attacks from the NPA.

The commanding officers of the 503rd Brigade and PROCor condemned the attack as against the self-imposed ceasefire of communist rebels.

The unilateral ceasefire declared by the CPP took effect on December 24, 12:05 am and ended 11:59 pm of December 26. The armed-wing of the CPP will again observe a ceasefire period on December 31, 12:01 am to 11:59 pm of January 1. The pronouncement is in deference to the holiday season and the group’s anniversary celebration.

The Duterte government refused to reciprocate the announcement and instead ordered the military to relentlessly pursue the CPP-NPA including suspected supporters.

The Northern Luzon Command said they have instructed their forces to remain on heightened alerts and are conducting pursuit operations against the NPA. # nordis.net