WEEKLY REFLECTIONS | Facing death victoriously

By REV. LUNA DINGAYAN

www.nordis.net

All Saints’ Day

All Saints’ Day celebration is a significant occasion for us to reflect on the meaning of death. As Christians, we view death not as defeat but as victory because of the resurrection of Jesus Christ our Lord.

We have to learn to live as if we would die tonight, and to work as if we would live forever. For not until we look at death as victory can we learn to live victoriously; and not until we live victoriously can we face death victoriously.

Victorious Death

Jesus Christ our Lord teaches us at least three lessons in facing death victoriously. First, he teaches us not to be afraid of those who can destroy the body only; “rather be afraid of God who can destroy both body and soul in hell” (Mt.10:20). For Jesus, to assume the physical part of life as the primary part can only lead to defeat, for it is written, “Human beings cannot live on bread alone, but need every word that God speaks” (Mt.4:4).

When we assume that our bodies are ultimate, all our values are reversed in life. We are primarily a living soul (Gen.2:7). This is what makes us distinct from mere organic animals. This is the mark of our relationship with the divine and the rest of God’s creation. Our bodies are mere houses for our spirits. What happens to us externally is important only in so far as it has inner results.

When we are not afraid of the influences that threaten our bodies, then we do not despair in sadness when our physical bodies are outworn or destroyed by accident or hampered by disease or brutally killed by the forces of evil. When we realize that death is not really the final enemy, we too can face sufferings with hope and confidence as Jesus did.

Worse than Dying

Moreover, Jesus also teaches us that there are things in life worse than dying. This may sound like a revolutionary doctrine, because most of us assume death to be the worst thing that could happen to us. We are always reluctant for death to enter our circle of friends and loved ones, and this is quite natural.

The loss of virtue and honesty, sacrificing human beings for selfish gains, denying truth for a lie, failing to do our rightful duty – these things are far worse than dying. They kill the quality of our souls, and when we lose our souls, we lose everything. Killing the soul is eternal death.

There are those, however, who deep in their hearts would gladly trade their worldly success for a clear conscience, peace of mind, and a Christian character and integrity.

Quality of Life

Finally, Jesus also teaches us that the quality of life is more important than the length of life. Medical science has learned how to preserve and lengthen human life. In fact, the average length of human life has been increased from forty-five to sixty-five, and promises to go beyond that. Modern medicine can cure our bodies of nearly every malady. It is incredible! We take pride in long life, but what if we have nothing to live for?

Actually, there is no virtue in number of years, if we have not learned how to live. Quality is more important than quantity. Sometimes we actually live more in one day than we do in one month, or more in one hour than we do in entire day.

However, the most tragic death is when we die without having learned to live. When we die without friends: that is tragic. When we die without ever having contributed to the good of the world: that is disaster. When we die without having created within a spirit worthy of fellowship with God and our fellow human beings: that is ultimate failure.

Our life consists not in the things we possess, nor in the abundance of our years, but in the quality of our living.

“For when the One Great Scorer comesTo write against our name

He writes – not that we won or lost –

But how we played the game.”# nordis.net