Rival seeks to disqualify Chavit Singson

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

VIGAN CITY — The rival of Luis Chavit Singson for the mayoral race in Narvacan is seeking his disqualification for not being a resident of the town.

In his 15-page petition filed before the Commission of Elections, Edgardo Zaragoza urged the poll body to void Singson’s certificate of candidacy (COC). He argued that his opponent “failed to comply” with the one year residency requirement under the Local Government Code.

“Respondent made a false representation in his COC when he declared under oath that he is eligible to run for mayor stating there that he resides in No. 353 National Highway, Barangay Sulvec, Narvacan, Ilocos Sur and has been residing there for more than four years, when the truth is, he is neither a resident nor is he domiciled in Narvacan,” the petition said.

Zaragoza claimed that Singson lives the 80-hectare property in Salideg, Vigan City popularly called Baluarte. The place has a zoo, a resort and mansion while the residence in Narvacan declared by his political foe is a two-bedroom bungalow and a one-car garage.

“It is simply incredible that Respondent would abandon his Baluarte in favor of a small, basic, and low-quality house that horribly fails to cater to his accustomed needs and comfort,” the petition added.

But Singson is unfazed by the case against him.

In an interview with DWRS Commando Radio, he said that Zaragoza’s disqualification case is “a sign of weakness” on his rival’s part.

“Agsipsipot gayam ti pappapanak, so danger daydiay a adda dakkes nga intentionda. Apay a sipsiputanak ken banbantayan?” the former governor and incumbent Narvacan councilor added.

(He is monitoring where I go, so that is dangerous. They have bad intentions. Why are they monitoring and watching me?)

Singson said that it is not something to worry about and the other camp is now afraid they are going to lose.

A disqualification case was also filed against him last election when he ran for councilor. The petition also argued about his residency but COMELEC ruled in his favor. He ranked fourth last election with 10,175 votes.# nordis.net