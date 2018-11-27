Provincial official explains cash assistance, blank receipt for ‘Ompong’ victims

By SHERWIN DE VERA

CANDON CITY — The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office of Ilocos Sur was forced to explain the cash assistance and blank receipt circulated by recipients in Facebook over the week.

In a press conference at the capitol on Monday, November 19, the office head, Ferdinand Concepcion confirmed that the P500 distributed in Candon City and other municipalities came from the provincial government.

He explained the cash is help for partially damaged houses while those whose homes were totally damaged received materials.

Concepcion added they came up with the amount by stretching the available limited funds, to ensure that all those submitted by the city and municipal social welfare offices will receive cash aid.

He also admitted their short coming for not indicating the amount on the acknowledgment receipt, saying the numerous number of recipients prevented them from filling all the papers.

More than two months after Ompong, the official said the province is yet to receive the assistance from the national government.

Social media post

The initiative drew criticisms after a post by Ikkis ti Candon from a concerned citizen on November 17 questioned the absence of the amount received by the beneficiaries in the receipt given by the Candon City social welfare office.

“Good morning po. Nakatanggap po kami ng ganitong form. Tulong daw po mula sa provincial government para sa mga nasalanta dati ng bagyong Ompong. Nagtataka lang po ako kasi blangko yung form. Wala pong nakasulat na halaga ng pera pero ang ibinibay sa amin ay 500 pesos lamang. Maraming salamat po,” read the post.

(Good morning. We received this form. They claim it is an assistance from the provincial government for those ravaged by Ompong. I am just wondering because the form is blank. The amount is not indicated but they gave us 500 pesos. Thank you.)

The document’s head said “Office of the Governor” and includes the contact numbers for the office. The text on the body is: “Received from Governor Ryan Luis V. Singson the amount of …” Besides the missing amount, it also did not state the purpose for the cash given.

Netizens posted more copies of the receipt and the cash they received in the comment section. Some also took a swipe against the governor by comparing the amount to the cash assistance distributed in Narvacan while others insinuated corruption and called it “vote buying.”

Governor Singson, who is running for his last term, is facing incumbent Narvacan mayor Zuriel Zaragoza.

The page’s information said Ikkis ti Candon is one of the “avenues to provide you with the latest news, smart discussions, current trends, issues, and other matters concerning social and political development and cybercitizenship for every Candonian here and abroad.”

The same image was also sent to Nordis’ Facebook account. The sender, who asked to remain anonymous, recalled the city welfare office personnel claimed the assistance “naggapu iti bulsa ni Gob. Ryan.” (Came from the pockets of Gov. Ryan)

According to the sender, the distribution took place at the Candon City Civic Center on November 6. However, the date, hand written on the upper right corner of the document is November 7, 2018.

Questionable selection

The source also provided some numbers of alleged barangay officials complaining about the selection and distribution, but they refused to be interviewed.

Nordis was able to contact Nestor Galano, one of those who questioned the distribution process in the comment thread and member of the barangay council of Darapidap.

“Iti order ti city government ket piktyurenmi amin a dadael ti balay, bassit man wenno dakkel, insubmitarmi amin. Tatta idi panagiwarasdan ti P500, idi mapanmi kitaen diay listaan kenni apo kapitan dagiti intedmin a listaan a biktima ti bagyon ket napilin,” he narrated.

(The city’s order is to take photo of all the damaged houses and we complied. The problem is when the distribution of the P500 assistance came, we learned from our barangay chief that recipients for the assistance were already chosen by the city.)

He said, in his sector, he submitted 107 names affected by Ompong but only 67 received the cash aid.

“Adda pay dagiti nakarkaro ti dadael ti balayda ngem awan man lang ti naawatda. Isunga tatta dakamin ti pabpabasolendan,” he added.

(There are those who suffered greater damage to their houses but received nothing. Now we are being blamed by our constituents.)

“Kuarta met dayta ti probinsia, amin dagiti biktima ket rumbeng lang a makaawat koma ti tulong saan a manmano lang. Nadidigrada ngaruden piman maipaidamanda pay ti tulong,” he said.

(That came from the provincial fund, all affected by the typhoon should receive assistance. They already suffered from the disaster, now they are even denied assistance.) # nordis.net