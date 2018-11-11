POETRY | Storms and Souls
By LUCHIE MARANAN
Suddenly the realization that it’s not
The storm surge that weighed heavy,
Her howling presence was anticipated
With that metal cold blanket of air.
There is dread though,
of the battering of still healing earth and grieving hearts
From past deluge.
But this sadness reintroduces itself
Long has it been hovering
Yet the choice is to unwelcome it.
Nobody is ever prepared to mourn
Or certain when to move on
Storms come in varying intensity
And one can choose to parry.
Years and unexpected departures
Leave us wondering
How sorrow comes in naming names
That will not share moments with us again
How we think of their warmth
And the cold ground
Where we shall bring them flowers. # nordis.net
