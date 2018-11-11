POETRY | Storms and Souls

By LUCHIE MARANAN

www.nordis.net

Suddenly the realization that it’s not

The storm surge that weighed heavy,

Her howling presence was anticipated

With that metal cold blanket of air.

There is dread though,

of the battering of still healing earth and grieving hearts

From past deluge.

But this sadness reintroduces itself

Long has it been hovering

Yet the choice is to unwelcome it.

Nobody is ever prepared to mourn

Or certain when to move on

Storms come in varying intensity

And one can choose to parry.

Years and unexpected departures

Leave us wondering

How sorrow comes in naming names

That will not share moments with us again

How we think of their warmth

And the cold ground

Where we shall bring them flowers. # nordis.net