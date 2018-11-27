PNP, DILG violates freedom of expression

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY— The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said that the protests of the police about how Ang Probinsyano portrays cops, and the threat of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to file charges against the producers is a violation of the freedom of expression.

“The Philippine National Police’s hysterical protestations about how “Ang Probinsyano” portrays law enforcers is nothing short of an admission that there is nothing the institution wishes more than to dictate the flow of information and expression, in effect shaping our nation’s narrative,” the NUJP statement issued on November 21 said.

The said television show earned the ire of the Philippine National Police Chief Oscar Albayalde for portraying cops in a bad light. The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) even threatened to file charges against the show’s producers if they do not change the script to portray good cops.

Even the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) complained against the show for using PAO’s logo “without permission”.

“NUJP will not stand idly by when the very agencies of government supposed to protect our basic rights, including free expression, which is most essential to the practice of our trade, threaten to curtail these freedoms in an attempt to force conformity with their narrow worldview,” the group added.

Yassi Pressman, the actress portraying Alyana, the female lead character in the story said she respects everybody’s opinion about their show but reiterated that it is a fictional story.

“We are working with a script with a fictional story and fictional characters,” Pressman said on November 17 in a press conference for a beer brand she is endorsing.

Pressman was in Baguio for a promotional tour for the said beer brand.

Pressman said she is not in the position to give a statement on the DILG’s plan.

“I will leave that (response to DILG) to the management. Again If our show’s plot have similarities in real life situation, it was not intended,” she reiterated.

On November 21, the DILG and ABS-CBN issued a joint statement saying that they have resolved issues about the show. Ang Probinsyano is a top rating show of the ABS-CBN. #nordis.net