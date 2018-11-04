Ompong victims says no assistance yet from Baguio City government

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY— Just as the City Disaster Risk and Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) has yet to assess the damages typhoon Rosita brought to the city, victims of typhoon Ompong whose houses were destroyed complain of not receiving any assistance.

But in the council inquiry on October 29, a representative of the Office of the City Social Welfare and Development Officer (OCSWADO) said that their office is already done with the processing of claims for assistance and it is now up to the Baguio City Accounting Office to finalize the process for the release of the assistance.

The council inquiry was called to shed light on the complaints of victims of not receiving assistance.

CSWADO Administration Officer Nestor Nentito said that there are around 216 applicants who completed the necessary documents and other requirements. He said they went through them and processed them and forwarded them to the accounting office of the Baguio City Hall for auditing.

The city council will call for another inquiry to ask the city accounting office to explain the delay in the release of assistance.

In the first week of October 2018, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) laid guidelines for the implementation of its Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) program to assist in the shelter reconstruction of typhoon survivors. Through the ESA program, the victims with totally-damaged houses will receive P30,000 and P10,000 to families with partially-damaged houses in Regions I, II, III, and the Cordillera.

The social workers will coordinate with the respective local government units to determine the beneficiaries as well as to ensure the proper documentation of the victims and other requirements is met. And through the close coordination, the rightful beneficiaries will be the one to receive much needed assistance.

According to DSWD, there are around 209,908 damaged houses reported in Regions I, II, III, and Cordillera, of which, 14,729 houses are totally damaged and 195,179 houses are partially damaged. In Baguio City, there are 95 totally-damaged houses while 243 are partially-damaged. # nordis.net