LGU to continue search in Natonin

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — The search and retrieval operations in Banawel, Natonin, Mountaint Province will continue even as contingents from the national and regional agencies have already pulled out on Friday, November 9.

In fact the remains of another unidentified victim was retrieved in the morning of November 9.

Around 800 volunteers had retrieved 18 bodies from digging through the massive landslide that dragged down houses and three buildings at the compound of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) since October 31 to November 9.

Heavy equipment were brought in to help in the search after roads to Natonin were opened last week.

Four of the retrieved bodies remain unidentified. Eleven are yet to be found.

Among those reported missing were Esther Galong of Besao town, Mountain Province; Randy Sayod of Villaviciosa town, Abra; Jerry Arenas of Baguio City; Noel Alvester of Tabuk City, Kalinga; Rolando Cristobal of San Guillermo town, Isabela; and Inocencio Golingoy of Barangay Banawel.

Eight others missing were residents of Aguinaldo town in Ifugao: Eddie Galahya, Reggie Tayag, Jonathan Ngilin, Obaldo Guihawan, Linson Pallichang, Jovel Bucan, Leobel Orchihon and Jonathan Gano.

On November 6, a volunteer turned over P112,000 in cash recovered from one of the DPWH buildings that fell some five kilometers down a ravine.

Not giving up

Local officials of Natonin town and Mountain Province and volunteers agreed to continue the search. Contingents of regional and national agencies promised to continue to extend assistance to the search and retrieval operations even after they leave the site.

Governor Bonifacio Lacwasan and Mayor Mateao Chiyawan expressed their gratitude to all those who helped not just in the search and retrieval operations but also in the clearing of the more than 30 landslides along the roads leading to Natonin.

Chiyawan said that search and retrieval operatives, now composed of the local policemen, volunteers, local government personnel and those from other provinces of the region are still scouring the area below the massive slide. He said that the operations has now become more focused considering that the number of operatives decreased after the pull out of national and regional contingents.

Lacwasan and Chiyawan also extnded their sympathies to the bereaved families.

Aguinaldo town in Ifugao is observing a weeklong of mourning until November 12 for the death of 11 of its residents who were among those buried in the Natonin slide. The 11 residents were among the laborers working on the DPWH building that was dragged down by the slide. # nordis.net