Indigenous peoples join protest against China PHILIPPINES NOT FOR SALE. Indigenous people joined the protest against the China-Philippines cooperation during the visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping that would lead to the further exploitation and take of ancestral lands and Philippine territory. (Photo by Loi Manalansan/Bulatlat.com) « « Nordis editorial staff recognized | Maika-lima a kongreso ti Apit Tako naballigi » » Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.