Groups slam mandatory pregnancy test in Pines City College

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — The Commission on Human Rights (CHR), Kabataan Partylist and Gabriela Women’s Party criticized the Pines City College in Baguio City for imposing mandatory pregnancy test for female students saying that it is a violation of the rights of the students.

PCC gained criticism after a copy of the school’s memorandum on the pregnancy testing that circulated on social media.

In a statement, CHR spokesperson Jacqueline de Guia said pregnancy should not deny female students the full enjoyment of their basic rights or suffer consequences in educational and work spaces.

De Guia said the mandatory pregnancy test violates women’s right to privacy and bodily autonomy.

She added that the CHR Cordillera office is already investigating the matter.

“This policy is discriminatory against women, violates the Magna Carta of Women, and perpetuates an old view and stigma that pregnancy is socially unacceptable and against the norm,” party-list Representatives Emmi De Jesus and Arlene Brosas said in a statement.

The Gabriela representatives said such policy only puts pressure on female students who will be subjected to mandatory pregnancy test. They added that unplanned pregnancy is not crime.

“This creates undue pressure and lays unreasonable blame to pregnant female students, as they will be sanctioned with dropping of the subjects and one-year delay,” De Jesus and Brosas said.

Kabataan Partylist in a separate statement said the mandatory preganancy test is discriminatory. “What happens to those who will be tested positive for pregnancy?” the satement said.

“We stand that pregnancy does not determine one’s capacity as a student,” the youth group added.

Kabataan also pointed out that paying for the mandatory pregnancy test is another exorbitant fee shouldered by students, which is more expensive that the pharmacy-bought test kits.

The youth group further said that deregulation and commercialization policies in education must be scrapped. The goup explained that these policies are the root causes of unjust determination and widespread collection of exorbitant and dubious fees in colleges and universities.

PCC in their statement stands by their policy for mandatory pregnancy testing of students saying that it is for the protection of the mother and the child. # nordis.net