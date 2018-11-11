Government “not that visible” against fake news

By SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — A fact-checking network said the government “is not visible enough” in the fight against the spread of false information in the Internet.

“There are certain offices like senate, in the house and other institutions that are doing their own fact-checking but right now we cannot say there is a national movement headed by the national government,” Von Carlo Yacob of Fact Check Philippines said.

The group is in Baguio City, the tenth stop, for their Fact-Checking Community Building Caravan.

Yacob explained that at the moment, they are working closely with internationally recognized verifiers, Rappler and Vera Files.

Fact Check Philippines intends to create a network of fact-checking community in different areas in the country, “a formal coalition” and join the international fact-checking community.

False information

Asked for the difference between “fake news” and disinformation, the group’s program officer, Tiffany Junco detailed the types of “fake news” found in social media.

“Misinformation is when an important point is missed-out and the work is published, example by the media. Disinfromation is intentional, planned and systematic manufacturing of false information,” she elaborated.

While malinformation, according to her, is twisting the facts of an event or a certain thing to serve a certain agenda.

Yacob explained the term “fake news” is “use as general or common term for misinformation, disinformation and malinformation.”

“You can’t classify news as fake if it is news in the first place… The correct term is false information [because] information can be true or false,” he said.

The group admitted that at the moment, they have no baseline data on the extent and figures of false information posted and circulated in the country’s cyberspace.

Jungco said the study by the University of Oxford is their main reference on the issue.

Oxford study

The study, “Troops, Trolls and Troublemakers: A Global Inventory of Organized Social Media Manipulation,” released by the university in 2017 detailed the use of social media in influencing public opinion.

It identified 28 countries, including the Philippines, that used “cyber troops”, defined in the study as “government, military or political party teams committed to manipulating public opinion over social media.”

The research said personnel for this are volunteers, paid or both, and identified the PDP-Laban, the president’s political party, as among those who benefited from such service.

Also stated in the study is the presence of “keyboard trolls” hired by the Duterte camp during the elections. It noted that these “trolls” continue “to spread and amplify messages in support” of government policies now that he sits in Malacañang.

Oxford considers the use of cyber troops as “pervasive and global phenomenon” that may target domestic or foreign audience, or both.

More serious effort

The group believes Filipinos are more aware and concerned now on the spread of “fake news.”

Citing recent surveys, Yacob said “many believe fake news as a serious problem the government needs to address,”

“I think the data alone can speak that Filipinos are more ready now to counter misinformation and disinformation online,” he added.

A survey released by the Social Weather Station last June showed that 67 percent of Filipinos said the spread of fake news is a serious problem. The study conducted from December 8-16, 2017 and March 23-27, 2018 involved 1,200 adults.

A more recent figure from Pulse Asia’s September 1-7 survey covering 1,800 respondents revealed that 88 percent or almost 9 out of 10 Filipinos are aware that fake news are prevalent in social media.

The Fact Check convenor also noted Facebook’s effort, saying the company’s recent action to remove 29 accounts is “a manifestation also that FB is becoming serious as well on fighting fake news online.”

Last month, Facebook took down 95 pages and 39 accounts in the country as “efforts to protect [their] services from abuse.” This includes accounts associated or showing support to President Duterte. Facebook said the pages and accounts violated their “spam and authenticity policies.”

Prior to this, Facebook released a report saying it deleted 865.8 million posts and removed 583 million fake accounts in the first quarter of 2018.

Bills against “fake news”

The seriousness of the “fake news” problem prompted some lawmakers to file drafts to regulate social media use and penalties for spreaders of false information.

In June last year, Valenzuela City Representative Wes Gatchalian filed House Bill 5575 or the “Anti-Identity Theft Act of 2017.” The draft law makes the use personal information for fake accounts in social media to slander other person as a criminal offense.

In the same period, Senator Joel Villanueva introduced Senate Bill 1492or the “Anti-Fake News Act of 2017” that penalizes the use and distribution of false information.

Senator Grace Poe’s Senate Bill 1680 is the most recent legislative draft that intends to close down on “fake news.” The bill seeks to punish government officials who circulate false information using any platform by amending the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.# nordis.net