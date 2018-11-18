DPWH engineer suspended for alleged extortion

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Secretary Mark Villar of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said, Lorna Ricardo, a district engineer assigned in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) who was caught on camera allegedly asking for “grease money” from a contractor for a 100 million peso road project in Ifugao is now on preventive suspension.

“She is now relieved,” Villar told reporters here in Baguio City.

“We have no tolerance for any kind of corruption and it will be dealt with harshly,” he added.

He said the case will still be investigated. “But appropriate sanctions will be implemented,” he said.

Villar was in the city to speak before delegates to the 14th National Conference of District Engineers.

It can be recalled that PACC Commissioner Greco Belgica, earlier presented a video taken somewhere between July to August showing Engineer Lorna Ricardo allegedly demanding P10 million from a contractor to ensure the awarding of the Lagawe-Caba-Ponghal Road Development Project.

Ricardo also allegedly asked for one percent of the 10 percent mobilization fund to be released on June 25 to 29, 2018 as “SOP” or standard operating procedure for DPWH – Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) Ifugao District and five percent “SOP” on every progress billing. She also demanded P20, 000 payment as processing fee for the issuance of Statement of Work Accomplished (SWA); one percent from the P100 million, the total contract cost for material testing; and another million pesos for the purported vehicle rental to be used by DPWH project engineers.

Ricardo mentioned Ifugao Representative Teddy Baguilat, Jr. insinuating that he is among those who would have a share in the “grease money”.

Baguilat welcomed the investigation saying that his conscience is clear. “I only met her when she was newly assigned to Ifugao and we had zero budget,” he said.

“But she said she would be able to source out funds in the bicameral. Tapos it would seem meron pala SOP iyon,” he added.

Baguilat said a thorough investigation should be conducted and the scope be expanded not just in DPWH but in other powerful government agencies “because this is probably symptomatic everywhere”.

Baguilat said legal action on his part is not yet an option.

“I will await first progress of investigation of the Anti-corruption Task Force and give a chance for Engr. Lorna Ricardo to clear my name,” he said.

Baguilat said that infrastructure budget in his province was slashed to zero in 2018 because of his stance on issues contradicting the president’s position. #nordis.net