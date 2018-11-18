DPWH chief tells gov’t engineers to learn from Natonin tragedy

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

BAGUIO CITY — Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar appealed to government engineers gathered at the 14th National Conference of district engineers to implement measures that would ensure structural integrity and safety to prevent tragedies like the Natonin incident.

Villar, who was the guest speaker of the annual district enegineers’ conference said that what happened to the DPWH district office in Banawel, Natonin, Mountain Province is “a hard and painful lesson everybody should take to heart”.

It can be recalled that on October 30, the DPWH building along sitio Har’ang, in Banawel village of Natonin where more than 20 people took refuge, was dragged down the Sifu River by boulders and debris from the top of the mountain that collapsed when typhoon Rosita ravaged Luzon.

“The district office in Natonin was constructed in a hazard area, unfortunately and we paid a heavy price for that mistake,” Villar said.

Villar said he already issued a memorandum ordering the inspection of all DPWH infrastructure all across the country to ensure that not another Natonin like tragedy would happen. He said that buildings within hazard areas will be relocated and engineering interventions will be implemented as needed.

He said they will be referring to the hazard maps of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau and Department of Science and Technology and will be more vigilant in implementing future projects. He added that soil testing will now b religiously conducted before building roads, buildings and other infrastructure.

“Definitely we need to relocate the Natonin district office,” he said. But he said they still need to find a suitable place.

The secretary also highlighted the need for enginering solutions. “We have to be agressive in finding appropriate engineering solutions and new technologies for landslide prone areas,” he said.

He also said that they will adjust budgets for projects to accomodate new engineering solutions if needed.

"Engineers must do everything within their power to prevent another Natonin like tragedy from happenning," he said.