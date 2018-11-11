DIARIES FROM THE FIELD | Where agricultural machines are farmers’ best friend

By JUDE BAGGO

HUNGDUAN, Ifugao — Here, a mechanized farm is still a farmers’ dream. In Japan, this is a reality. Along the road from Kanazawa City, Ishikawa to its northern tip in Senmaida Rice Terraces, one can observe earth moving machines used by local farmers to work on their rice paddies and farms.

Machines lessen manual labor and increase production. From land preparation to the post-harvest activities, the Japanese fabricated agricultural machines to simplify, to organize and increase efficiency in production.

.The visit to the Uchiura Agri-Service Cooperative in Noto Town during the Educational Field Exposure of the trainees of the Ifugao Satoyama Meister Training Program, along with two local executives of Hungduan, Mayoyao and the Ifugao State University was an overwhelming eye-opener and surprising for one coming from a developing country where the carabao (water buffalo) is still plowing the rice fields like it was during the Mesopotamian period where four-legged animals were used to till the farms.

The 81-hectare farm owner, Mr. Tadashi Sedzume, who was in his working clothes during the visit is another revelation. In Noto Region, farm owners participate in the agricultural production process. Mr. Sedzume, who trained in Milwaukee in the United States, found his calling as a farmer. He owns number of machines and post-harvest facilities located in his farm.

His workers showed us multiple-purpose machines used in the farm. One is the planter, reaper, harvester, and thresher machine. Inside the mill building, there were more simple machineries. Aside from these, he also maintained a shitake mushroom farm houses where they use raw materials available in the farm. Their practice and culture of “nothing goes to waste” is a way of life for them.

Mr. Sedzume revealed that he pays 8,000 Yen (an equivalent of P4, 000) daily for his farm workers. He also told that his priced multiple machine is worth 17 million yen, a loan from their government.

Asked if he accepts foreign workers to work in his farm, Mr. Sedzume giggled and offered some of his harvested sweet potato.

There is a wide gap of farming technology between Philippines and Japan but there is always hope that soon farmers here can use appropriate technology to increase production to feed the growing population. #nordis.net