DARANUDOR TI ILOCANDIA | Panagbaringkuas para iti pagsasao nga Ilokano

Daytoy naglabas a bulan, nasaksian ti umili ti panagbaringkuas dagiti mannurat ken mangisursuro nga Ilokano kasilpo ti kunada a “panangpapatay” ti Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) kadagiti rehional a pagsasao, partikular ti pagsasao nga Ilokano.
Napateg ti intay panangawat ti agdama a diskurso kasilpo ti ortografia ti pagsasao nga Ilokano iti benneg ti akademia ken iti politika.
Nalatak nga iti nasaknap a pammabalaw iti ipagpagna ti KWF ket agtataud iti saan a panangipaay ti komision iti importansia ti kapanunutan dagiti mabigbig nga eksperto ken opinion dagiti mangisursuro ti pagsasao nga Ilokano.
Daytoy ket resulta iti kinakurang ti naananay a konsultasion ken konsiderasion iti naparnuay a tarabay a napanday iti mano a tawen babaen kadagiti indibidwal nga adda iti benneg ti literatura, mass media, institusion ti gobierno ken pagadalan.
Ladawan daytoy ti galad ti gobiernotayo a nairuam a mangipatpatungapal kadagiti pagannurutan nga awan ti panangikonsidera ti kasasaad ken rikna dagiti maseknan.
Kas panakipaset iti diskurso, ipaay ko ti espasio para iti pablaak ti International Committee for the Protection of the Ilokano Language & Nakem Conferences International:
We, the stakeholders of the Ilokano language from the various diasporic communities, hereby offer this statement as our official position on the most recent onslaught of the Commission on the Filipino Language through its chair, Virgilio Almario, and its Ilokano commissioner, Purificacion Delima, of the integrity of the Ilokano language by their mindless and authoritarian imposition of their own brand of “Ortograpiyang Ilokano” that is patterned after its imposed “Ortograpiyang Pambansa”.
- In various fora and as individual cultural workers, academics, and heritage and language advocates, we have opposed this “Ortograpiyang Pambansa” as the pattern for what the commission is imposing as the “new” Ilokano orthography for the following reasons: (a) it not scientific and educationally sound; (b) it is not respectful of the diachronic form of the language; and (c) it was not a result of proper consultation among all the stakeholders.
- We have a variety of already productive orthographies, to wit: academic orthographies from the University of Hawaii Ilokano Program, the Mariano Marcos State University Graduate School Program in Ilokano Studies, the popular forms as seen from a number of magazines and newspapers, and the religious corpus as seen from the various faith communities in the Philippines and abroad.
- All these productive forms that are existing have been respectful of the history of the Ilokano language and are deemed not destroying each other but perfecting each other; this is not the case with the imposed “Ortograpiyang Ilokano.”
- On this note, we do not need an orthography that is not respectful of what we have got at the moment, that is not respectful of the history of the language, and that is antithetical to the aim of (a) deploying the current orthographies to make full of use of the language in the various domains of our life as Ilokanos whether in the Philippines or in the diaspora, and (b) educating our young people in that act of emancipatory knowledge that demands skills in “naming” our world and experiences.
- This insistent act of disrespect and incompetence of the commission is a case of betrayal of the mandate given to that commission, and the same mandate given to the Ilokano commissioner, Purificacion Delima. We, therefore, demand that the Ilokano commission resign from her post: she does not have the expertise to represent the Ilokano people and their language.# nordis.net
