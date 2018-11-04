DARANUDOR TI ILOCANDIA | Panagbaringkuas para iti pagsasao nga Ilokano

Ni SHERWIN DE VERA

www.nordis.net

Daytoy naglabas a bulan, nasaksian ti umili ti panagbaringkuas dagiti mannurat ken mangisursuro nga Ilokano kasilpo ti kunada a “panangpapatay” ti Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino (KWF) kadagiti rehional a pagsasao, partikular ti pagsasao nga Ilokano.

Napateg ti intay panangawat ti agdama a diskurso kasilpo ti ortografia ti pagsasao nga Ilokano iti benneg ti akademia ken iti politika.

Nalatak nga iti nasaknap a pammabalaw iti ipagpagna ti KWF ket agtataud iti saan a panangipaay ti komision iti importansia ti kapanunutan dagiti mabigbig nga eksperto ken opinion dagiti mangisursuro ti pagsasao nga Ilokano.

Daytoy ket resulta iti kinakurang ti naananay a konsultasion ken konsiderasion iti naparnuay a tarabay a napanday iti mano a tawen babaen kadagiti indibidwal nga adda iti benneg ti literatura, mass media, institusion ti gobierno ken pagadalan.

Ladawan daytoy ti galad ti gobiernotayo a nairuam a mangipatpatungapal kadagiti pagannurutan nga awan ti panangikonsidera ti kasasaad ken rikna dagiti maseknan.

*** *** ***

Kas panakipaset iti diskurso, ipaay ko ti espasio para iti pablaak ti International Committee for the Protection of the Ilokano Language & Nakem Conferences International:

We, the stakeholders of the Ilokano language from the various diasporic communities, hereby offer this statement as our official position on the most recent onslaught of the Commission on the Filipino Language through its chair, Virgilio Almario, and its Ilokano commissioner, Purificacion Delima, of the integrity of the Ilokano language by their mindless and authoritarian imposition of their own brand of “Ortograpiyang Ilokano” that is patterned after its imposed “Ortograpiyang Pambansa”.