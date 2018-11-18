Benguet schools need relocation, rehabilitation

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Officials of the Department of Education-Benguet said that two public schools in Itogon town need urgent relocation while 36 others need immediate rehabilitation work after Typhoon Ompong ravaged Luzon in September.

Nerissa Barbosa, the disaster risk reduction management office coordinator of the Department of Education-Benguet said that the Ucab Elementary School and Goldfields Elementary School needs immediate relocation because they stand on dangerous ground.

In September, the Mines and Geosciences Bureau recommended the relocation of several schools due to threats of landslide. This includes the Loacan National High School, Manganese Elementary School and Ampucao National High School.

But Barbosa said they have conducted their own evaluation of the schools in Itogon. She said that the schools MGB identified do not have to be relocated but are in need of engineering interventions such as slope protection.

Barbosa said they are to evaluate all schools in Benguet but have only finished schools in Itogon.

No relocation

Rosita Dayag, the district supervisor of the first district of Itogon said that children are still going to Ucab and Goldfields schools because no relocation site has been identified yet.

“Classes must resume and learning must continue so we are left with no choice but to let the children go to these schools,” she said.

“But with extra precaution and vigilance,” she added.

Dayag said they will be having Saturday classes in January to make up for lessons they have missed in September and October due to typhoons Ompong and Rosita.

Dayag said there are also damaged classrooms that still needs to be repaired so they turned some faculty offices into classrooms.

Not enough funds

DepEd Benguet Division Engineer Ferdinand Sangcaan said that there is not enough funds to rehabilitate all the 36 schools badly damaged by Ompong. He said they will need P75-million to rehabilitate all these schools but the DepEd central could only give P50-million from its quick response funds.

Sangcaan said six schools will have to wait for funds.

“We are done with our program of work, we are just waiting for the authority to procure and to be signed by Secretary Briones, we hope it will come soon so we could start the rehabilitation work,” he said.

Sangcaan said many of the schools need replacement of destroyed windows, doors and blown away ceilings and roofing. He said that they have adopted designs used in post Yolanda rehabilitation that are typhoon resilient.

Sangcaan pointed out that majority of the schools need slope protection. He said that in the past, DepEd had no fund allocated for slope protection. “But this 2018, slope protection is now included,” he said.

Barbosa reiterated that sturdy typhoon resilient buildings are useless in landslides. “We have been lobbying for the past years for the inclusion of slope protection in the DepEd budget because most of our schools are built on steep mountain slopes given our region’s terrain,” she said.# nordis.net

