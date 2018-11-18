Benguet mayor, residents sue chicken dung traders

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net



BAGUIO CITY — The mayor of La Trinidad, the capital town of Benguet province together with some affected residents asked the court to remove chicken dung stores in their town. They also asked the court to issue a permanent environmental protection order against the dung dealers.

Mayor Romeo Salda along with 13 residents of Shilan village filed a case of abatement of nuisance with a prayer for the issuance of a temporary environmental protection order and/or permanent environmental protection order and damages on November 5. The petition filed before the Regional Trial Court in La Trinidad is against chicken dung dealers Melecio “Takkay” Orid, Sengilyn Loy, Rose Maliones, Beatriz Timog, Alden Talsan and Irish Bogsit.

Unnamed land owners and traders “engaged in the storage and trading of chicken dung at Shilan, La Trinidad, Benguet and within the disputed area being claimed by the municipalities of La Trinidad and Tublay, Benguet” operating at the two town’s boundary at Tili, Shilan, La Trinidad and Tili, Acop, Tublay were also included in the complaint.

Shilan residents complained of the stench from the chicken dung stores. They also claimed that chicken dung from the stores polluted the nearby creeks. “To put it bluntly, the vicinity of the place where the business of chicken dung storage is no longer conducive to living which is contrary to the not so distant past when one can breath fresh air in Shilan,” the complaint read.

The complainants also claimed that the stench has caused respiratory illnesses among residents.

According to the complainants, a nearby water source and creek was also polluted. They claimed that bounties from the creek such as crabs, fish, tadpoles and other “water life” have now disappeared.

The complainants claimed that as early as January they already submitted a petition to the village and town officials of La Trinidad and Tuba asking the closure and transfer of the chicken dung stores. They added that they also furnished the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DNR) and Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) copies of their petition.

The complainants said the court is now their last resort because the Tublay town government, DENR and EMB has not acted on their petition.

The complainants asked the court to issue a TEPO directing all the chicken dung traders from storing and trading in the municipality, immediate closure of the trading areas as well as stoppage of parking of vehicles loaded with chicken manure in the mentioned sites.

They also asked the court to issue a PEPO “in behalf of the plaintiffs, the thousands of residents in Shilan, La Trinidad, Benguet and passersby” in the area.

“It is finally prayed that the defendants be ordered to play plaintiffs moral and exemplary damages at the discretion of the Honorable Court,” the complainants stated.

In May, Salda ordered the closure of chicken dung stores enforcing a 2010 administrative order banning the trade for being a public nuisance.

It can be recalled that Administrative Order No. 008, series of 2010 has declared chicken dung as a public nuisance and prohibits the sale, storage and disposal of chicken dung within the municipality. The order has not been repealed at present.

The chicken dung owners sued Salda and other town officials accusing them of abusing their authority and of violating their right to due process.

In 2009 a local court issued an injunction which was later affirmed by the Court of Appeals, describing the trade and storage of chicken dung within the town as a public nuisance.

Judge Benigno Galacgac of the Benguet Regional Trial Court had issued the writ of preliminary injunction against the traders, heeding a petition filed by Shilan Out of School Youth Extension Association.

That injunction was followed by an administrative order, which prohibited the sale, disposal and storage of chicken dung in La Trinidad. # nordis.net