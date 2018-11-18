Balaoan mayor, vice mayor ambushed, 2 dead

By SHERWIN DE VERA

with reports from PAOLA ESPIRITU

SAN FERNANDO CITY — Unidentified gunmen killed the incumbent vice mayor of Balaoan and escort, and wounded his daughter, the mayor, in an ambush on November 14 in Barangay Cabua-an.

The convoy of Vice Mayor Alfred Concepcion and daughter Mayor Aleli Concepcion were heading to the municipal hall when assassins waylaid them at about 8:10 am in front of Balaoan Elementary School. The officials were on separate vehicles, a Hyundai Starex and Toyota Innova.

Both were brought to the Balaoan District Hospital but later transferred to Lorma Medical Center where the vice mayor and his escort Michael Ulep were declared dead on arrival according to reports.

Mayor Aleli’s condition is now stable along with eight others who got wounded in the affray. Police investigation revealed that all those inside the vehicles and two bystanders sustained bullet wounds.

The older Concepcion served three consecutive terms as town mayor since 2007 until his daughter Aleli took his place in the 2016 elections. He first entered politics as a board member in 1992, finishing his three terms before running as vice mayor of Balaoan in 2001.

Ilocos Police Regional Director Chief Superintendent Romulo Sapitula said they immediately instituted a province-wide dragnet against the perpetrators. He also directed the creation of a Special Investigation Task Force to look into the crime.

Condemnation

Meanwhile, the oldest organization of Ilocano students in the University of the Philippines denounced the incident. The alumni and student members of UP Namnama also urged concerned individuals “to create an atmosphere where violence is not an option.”

“We are strongly condemning all attacks, provocations and senseless violence that result to these deaths without exception,” reads the statement posted in the organization’s Facebook page.

The younger Concepcion is listed in UP Namnama’s online directory of members.

Also in a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo condemned the attack and expressed his condolences.

“We pursue and prosecute the persons behind these brazen murders and bring them to justice,” he said.

Three politicians killed

Concepcion is the third politician and second ranking elected official killed in La Union under the Duterte government.

Armed men shot and killed Former La Union second district representative Eufranio Eriguel and three others died on May 12. The former solon was speaking in an event in Brgy. Capas, Agoo when the incident happened.

The solon was among the four La Union officials named by President Rodrigo Duterte allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade. The PNP later cleared him of the allegations.

Just last month, unidentified men also ambushed and killed Sudipen mayor Alexander Buquing while traversing the Bangar-Castro provincial road in Bgry. Cadapli, Bangar town. Also killed were his driver and police escort. His wife, Wendy Joy, then the incumbent vice mayor, was also wounded. # nordis.net