Baguio anti-cuss law focuses on the youth

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — Mayor Mauricio Domogan said people should focus on the intent of the anti-profanity law which is to teach the young not to speak foul words as he encouragd city folk to remind one another and visitors to refrain from uttering bad words.

“We should focus on the intent of the law and not on who is speaking foul words so we could instill among our young people good values,” Domogan said.

The mayor approved the Anti-profanity ordinance which prohibits cursing, cussing and expressing insults in the city.

The ordinance, authored by Councilor Lilia Fariñas will ban foul speech in selectd areas where the young people usually stay that include schools, computer shops and arcades among others.

“Nowadays, it is observed that cursing has become a normal practice that even the children seem to have already accepted the habit as customary in our society, oblivious of the repercussions that it may result to,” the ordinance explained.

The ordinance particularly blamed computer games that engage in war and fuedal battles “which cause them to insult each other with indecent and profane language”.

“The habit of cursing… has already penetrated schools and the educational system, business establishments and society as a whole, that even the very fabric of morals and human decency has deteriorated to such a degree that we have to prevent it before the damage would become irreparable,” th ordinance added.

According to the ordinance is “blasphemous or obscene language vulgar or irreverent speech or action; expletive oath, swearing, cursing, or obscene expression usually of surprise or anger.” It also said that the legislation will help in the preservation of morals among Filipino youth.

Public and private elmentary, high school schools; universities and colleges including those that offer technical and vocational education and training are instructed to comply with city ordinance. The schools are tasked “to provide the necessary penalties, graduated accordingly to the extent they may deem necessary.”

School administrators and teachers are also encouraged to put in place signages to remind everybody especially the youngsters to refrain from cursing.

Students who will violate the ordinance may be subjected to expulsion.

The mayor said that the ordinance did not include penalties for adults who will not comply. He encouraged all establishments to put up signages reminding everyone not to use foul language. # nordis.net