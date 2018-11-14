Ompong’s Wrath

By RAMON BALANEG

Each time strong typhoon and passes, farmers tilling the lands on the banks of the Abra River lose their crops and land because of flooding. When Typhoon Ompong struck Ilocos Sur, among those hardest hit is the upland town of Quirino. While farmers in the coastal areas lost their harvest, farmers from Brgys. Patungcaleo, Namitpit and a number from Legleg lost both their crops and farms when Abra River overflowed. But “Ompong” is not the sole culprit, man-made conditions like large-scale mining and government neglect are contributory to this problem. Watch and listen to their stories.