Thank you for your continuing support – STPB-CDRN

By SERVE THE PEOPLE BRIGADE-CORDILLERA

www.nordis.net

The Serve the People Brigade (STPB) – Cordillera Disaster Response Network profoundly thanks the organizations, institutions, schools and individuals for the donations and the high spirit of volunteerism that made the group’s relief operations matter very much to the beneficiaries affected, for 3 weeks after typhoon Ompong ravaged the Cordillera last September 15.

In partnership with various groups, STPB delivered relief packs, food for work for the collective clearing of mudslides especially in residential areas, cash assistance, and psychosocial processing conducted for children.

These benefited about 2,000 families, the elderly and school children in at least 23 communities in the provinces of Benguet (Itogon and Tuba), Kalinga (interior barangays of Tabuk); Abra (Dolores, Bucay, Lapaz), and Baguio City (Ambiong).

STPB is continuously conducting monitoring and assessment of damages, needs and capacities of communities throughout the region. From the initial reports and requests of local peoples’ organizations and communities, STPB will continue to conduct relief operations and psychosocial processing for children throughout October. These will be in Benguet, Abra, Kalinga and Apayao communities that barely received relief support from the government and other groups.

By November, STPB aims to extend support for the early recovery of communities through shelter kits and repairs of rice fields damaged by landslides.

The group continues to appeal for support, especially for the interior communities in the region that were greatly affected by typhoon Ompong. These are in the form of food packs, shelter repair kits, hygiene kits, food for work for the collective clearing and immediate rehabilitation of houses and other vital infrastructures, and livelihood assistance.

Interested individuals may get in touch with Santos Mero, Serve the People Brigade Spokesperson and Cordillera Peoples Alliance Vice Chairperson for Internal Affairs at No. 55 Middle Ferguson Road, Baguio City, through his mobile number +63 917 685 5886 and email jlalog@gmail.com/cpa@cpaphils.org. Financial donations may be channeled by bank or through Paypal (email account cpaphils.1984@gmail.com).

They may also visit the Cordillera Disaster Response and Development Services office at 119 Guisad Surong Barangay, Baguio City. While NCR-based individuals may contact Raven Desposado of TAKDER at 0956-996-5823 or emailtakderkordi@gmail.com.

The following are the groups and institutions that contributed to STPB-CDRN relief and rehabilitation activities: Asia Indigenous Peoples Pact, BAYAN – Latin America, BPO Industry Employees Network, BVS Colleges La Trinidad, Coalition of Services of the Elderly, Inc. & Help Age International, Cordillera Human Rights Alliance, Cordillera Elders Alliance, DL Silver, Inc., Earth Action, Easter College students, Filipino American Health Workers Association, Inc., Filipino Community Parish – Amsterdam, Friends of the Earth – Japan, Innabuyog-Gabriela, Insight Share, International Union for Nature Conservation – Netherlands, Land is Life, Liberal Party Baguio Chapter, Matadores Riders, Philippine Accountancy and Science School, Alaminos, Philippine Nurses Association – Cordillera and Region 2, Philippine Nurses Association – United Arab Emirates, Pinatud – Anakbayan & Progressive Igorots for Social Action, Priory Disaster Response, Socio Pastoral Apostolate, Missionary Benedictine Sisters, Province of East Flanders, Redemptorist Church – Baclaran, Regional Development Center – Katinnulong Dagiti Umili iti Amianan, Rico’s Fine Foods and Purified Drinking Water, Saint Luis University students, Salidummay – Benguet State University, Sulong Likha – Dap-ayan ti Kultura ti Kordilyera, The Primate’s World Relief and Development Fund, The Samdhana Institute, The CORE Workhub, The United Church of Canada, Tuason Center – Marikina (Socio Pastoral Apostolate), Tuklas Innovation, Tulong Kabataan, University of the Cordilleras students.

Here are the individual donors: Kate Adcamang, Sharry Addamo, Willy Alangui, Steven Alibcag, Christine Angeles, Jarren Balageo, Timma Ben-Ari, Jona Bernal, Jojo Bondoc & family, Angela Buenafe-Ze, Gwen Cabangon, Antonette Cassiw, Ed Chan, Lingling Claver, Rachel and Rochel Corpuz, Dr. Edward Cruz, Carl Michael Dela Cruz, Gayzel Dulnuan, Maria Theresa Dumo, Dr. Remedios Fernandez, Carmelita Franco, Mikhail Isaiah Geloso, Renalyn Gongran, Ramon and Cathy Gonzaga, Cielo Gumaru, Tuart Harrison, Hozue Hatae, Jenelyn Ittiw, Audrey Kayan, Michelle Karell, Julian Kunnie, Jessa Lalio, Aaroon Lee, Maribel Manuel, Ellen Maranan, Maida Mendiola, Feliz Ann Miguel, Jose Molintas, Arbelle Morales, Mary Leviel Nicolas, Erlinda Palaganas, Shane Paleyan, Marben Panlasigui, Tracy Mack Parker, Jane Parkes, Angelica Realizan, Jaymee Faith Sagisi, Dr. Angelina Sta. Elena, Cesar Taguba & family, Jessary Tao-ey. # nordis.net

