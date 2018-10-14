Stop the attacks!

NORTHERN DISPATCH WEEKLY

Our statement on the red-tagging of our editorial staff and regional correspondents

We strongly condemn the labeling and vilifying of community journalists, news correspondents and members of the editorial staff of the Northern Dispatch Weekly (Nordis) as “supporters of New People’s Army (NPA)”.

Nordis correspondents and contributors: Nathaniel Fabian, Deo Montesclaros and Cita Managuelod in Cagayan Valley, along with a number of known local activists, development workers, peasant, student leaders, and even some government officials were listed on a leaflet titled, “Kilala Niyo Ba Sila”? Circulated in Tuguegarao City and Ammulong, Cagayan by a certain Indigenous Sectors’ Empowerment Movement that classified the names under labels as: “NPA sa Bayan/Syudad, recruiter sa skuls, NPA contacts.”

Also at the same time, Sherwin de Vera, a member of the editorial staff of Nordis, was labeled as “tagapagtanggol ng CPP at NPA” and “kotong lord” in a meme circulated on facebook.

These on top of being a victim of trumped up charges and inclusion in the Department of Justice’ proscription list. The facebook posts are mainly shared from accounts that were created in September and October this year. The accounts include that of a certain Atom Rivera, Janet Natividad, Stephanie Cabrera, Anghel dela Cruz and Juan Kapayapaan. One account named Domonjoe Lapid had only three posts in July and another account named Roger Hidalgo has also posted the meme.

The community of advocates for the peoples’ rights to Life, freedom of expression and freedom of assembly, human rights defenders; alternative and independent journalists and media practitioners, have established that such threats are a reaction of elements in government sensitive to anykind of criticism and exposure of the truth behind any wrong in their system of governance.

We are deeply concerned and fear for the safety and the lives of our correspondents and editorial staff, as we see it as a trend perpetrated by these elements in government that those who are being labeled as “NPA supporters, etc.” may end up with trumped up charges or worst.

In a senate hearing on media killings and welfare of journalists in August, Senator Grace Poe raised concern about the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines continuing to label media groups as “enemies of the state”. She pointed out in the said hearing that targetting media practitioners and labelling them as “enemies of the state” goes against the principles of democracy.

We urgently appeal to put a stop to these attacks against journalists and most particularly members of the Nordis editorial and writing staff.

These attempts to silence journalists is a glaring attack on the peoples’ right to know, an attack on democracy, an attack on Press Freedom. Stop the Attacks! # nordis.net