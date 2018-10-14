Rights group: Probe militarization in Isabela

By NATHANIEL FABIAN

JONES, ISABELA — Human rights alliance Karapatan Cagayan Valley urges local government to probe the Community Support Program (CSP) of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in communities here due to reported military violations.

Before the said program, the 86th Infantry Battalion – Philippine Army (IBPA) is already conducting a combat operations pursuing the New People’s Army (NPA) combatants that resulted to an encounter near Sitio Dibilisawan, Barangay Sta. Isabel, Jones, Isabela on August 11. Subsequently, the 86th IBPA encamped in five (5) barangay namely; Minuri, Sta. Isabel, Sto. Domingo, Dicamay, and Napalliong. The said soldiers occupied the community centers, barangay halls, huts, and even the day care centers.

Earlier in August, Sangguniang Bayan (SB) members here voted on the approval of CSP citing that the military will provide assistance to the civilians by providing vital government services. The CSP is the replacement of AFP to Oplan Bayanihan.

Findings documented by Karapatan CV, reveals that there are incidences of threat, harassment, intimidation among civilians being accused of supporting the NPA. Military men from 86th IBPA brought six (6) members of peasant organization Danggayan Dagiti mannalon ti Isabela (DAGAMI) – Jones to a military camp in the nearby Echague town, took their pictures, and made to sign documents without it being understood or its contents explained.

“We urge an investigation of the military actions in the community. Also, it is the concern of the civilian government agencies not the military to act on the lack of social services in the communities,” Jackie Valencia, General Secretary of Karapatan Cagayan Valley, announced to the 37th Regular Session of SB Jones last October 9.

Aside from heavy military control and presence, the said community is among the far-flung areas that have the least access to social services such as health and education.

“Itininda ko yung lupa ko para makapagpagamot [I sold my land so I can seek medical attention],” Flora Discalso, 77 years old, a resident of Sta. Isabel, tells Nordis. “Agsaksakit iti pusok ken adda pay kanu diabetes kon kunana adiyay doktor [I have a heart ache, at the same time, diabetes said the doctor.]”

Beforehand, Karapatan CV headed a Mercy Relief and Medical Mission last October 6 & 7 in Sitio Dibilisawan, Barangay Santa Isabel, Jones along with doctors, nurses, officials, and volunteers of Katinnulong Dagiti Umili iti Amianan (KADUAMI), Tulong Kabataan, Children Rehabilitation Center (CRC), Makabayan Coalition Cagayan Valley, and Provincial & Local Governments of Jones, Isabela. During the activity, combatants in civilian outfit were taking pictures and videos of the volunteers. There were also combatants disguised as residents who attended medical check-ups.

Member Willen Cabugon condemned the militarized conditions in Jones.