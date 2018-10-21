Red-tagging against progressives intensify

NORDIS WITH REPORTS FROM

PAOLA ESPIRITU & NATHANIEL FABIAN

www.nordis.net

BAGUIO CITY — As the election season begins, disparagement and red-tagging of activists and progressives further intensify across the country and in different forms. In a span of one week, a smear campaign using printed materials and online memes were circulated by suspected military agents and the police.

Members of partylists belonging to Makabayan bloc, human rights advocates, including media practitioners in Northern Luzon are being tagged as New People’s Army (NPA) members and recruiters.

Cagayan Valley

Last week, leaflets and streamers associating 26 individuals in Region 2 with the NPA were scattered around several towns in Nueva Vizcaya, Isabela and Cagayan.

“The leaflets and streamers with fake signatories are cowardly acts that can only be perpetuated by the military. These recycled, old and dirty tactics are desperate attempts to discredit the legitimate demands and aspirations of the people for genuine change,” said Jackie Valencia of Karapatan and one of those named in the leaflets.

Among the personalities named in the leaflet are regional leaders Randy Malayao of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan and peace consultant of the National Democratic Front, Ben Cardenas of Danggayan dagiti Mannalon and Agnes Mesina of Save the Valley, Serve the People. Also included are regional coordinators of Makabayan bloc partylists — Mia Liquigan of Gabriela Women’s Party, Deo Montesclaros of Bayan Muna and Isabelo Adviento of Anakpawis.

The leaflet, titled “Kilala Niyo Ba Sila?” and signed by a certain Indigenous Sector Empowerment Movement claimed they are “mga NPA sa bayan/syudad” was circulated in Tuguegarao City and Ammulong, Cagayan.

The regional chapter Gabriela Women’s Party in Region 2 accused the 5th Infantry Division of the Armed Forces of the Philippines of orchestrating the smear campaign against their group and members.

Besides the said individuals, also listed are supposed “NPA kontak sa gobierno” (NPA contacts in the government) and “recruiters sa skuls” (recruiters in schools). Nordis correspondents in the region Cita Managuelod and Nathaniel Fabian were also maliciously included.

Valencia said that only a tyrant like President Duterte will “answer with intensified militarization and red tagging” the people’s demand to address the rising prices of goods and sufficient calamity assistance.

Ilocos Region

Meanwhile, in Region 1, the Ilocos Human Rights Alliance (IHRA) condemned the vilification of its Secretary General Mary Ann Gabayan.

An online meme circulating in Facebook accused her of being “taggapagtanggol ng NPA” (defender of NPA) and “kabit ng Sangguniang Bayan” (mistress of a councilor).

The memes were originally posted in the Facebook account of a certain Atom Rivera and Janet Natividad, and circulated mainly by Stephanie Cabrera, Anghel dela Cruz, Juan Kapayapaan, Domonjoe Lapid and nine more accounts created from July-October 2018. Some of the accounts have the same date of creation, with similar posts on the same day and listed friends. The most recent posting was made by a certain Mark Delos Reyes whose wall is full of similar memes vilifying progressive individuals and organizations. A certain Roger Hidalgo, the only real account, based on IHRA’s on line checking, also posted the meme.

Besides sharing, the said accounts are also the ones who posted comments on the meme, weaving intrigues and inciting violence against Gabayan.

In a statement, IHRA said the social media smear campaign is a desperate attempt to discredit people’s issues and underscored that online trolls run by the government also invite violent attacks against human rights activists.

“This shows the desperation and cowardice of government agents, including the military, in silencing government critics,” the statement said.

Also named in the meme is the Ilocos Sur Ecumenical Council (ISEM), an organization of church workers in the province. ISEM conducts voters’ education during elections, stressing on corruption issues and anti-political dynasty drives.

Both organizations are vocal critics of militarization and human rights violations in their respective areas of operation. Among their continuing campaign on the matter are pull-out of soldiers and military camps in communities.

Nordis under threat

Nordis editorial staff and correspondents were also subjects of the spate of red-tagging.

Editorial staff Sherwin De Vera was included in the malicious memes circulated by the accounts that attacked Gabayan, calling him “kotong king” and “NPA supporter”.

Cagayan correspondents a Nathaniel Fabian and Cita Managuelod were also named in the leaflet “Kilala nyo ba sila?” associating them with the NPA. Montesclaros, now a Bayan Muna partylist coordinator also contributes articles in the paper.

Besides being media practitioners, the named individuals are known environmental and human rights advocates.

De Vera, a victim of fabricated charges filed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines and included in the Department of Justice’s terrorist proscription petition, is a known leader of Ilocos Network for the Environment.

While Fabian, Montesclaros and Managuelod are active in participating and covering peasants, environmental and human rights issues in the region.

Nordis Ifugao correspondent Brandon Lee is also the subject of continuing vilification and red-tagging. In March 2015, he was among those who received a picture of gamong, a burial blanket. His name was also listed in the leaflets accusing progressive personalities in the province as members of the NPA last April. # nordis.net