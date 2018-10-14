Radyo Sagada bags award for health advocacy

By MARY CARLING

SAGADA, Mountain Province — Four awards were given to health advocates in Mt. Province for their unique contribution in health education. Radyo Sagada 104.7 was awarded the winner in Best Educational Program, Radio Category in the 2018 Cordillera Health Advocacy Media and Promotions Champion- HEALTH CHAMP AWARD in Baguio City on October 5.

Also, the Mountain Province Health Office was awarded for Outstanding and Innovative Program of Health Education and Promotion Office (PHO).

In print media, Dra. Penelope Domogo was awarded Best Column “Take Care of Your Heart” and IP Health Citation for her report on “Indigenous Peoples Health” published in a local newspaper.

All the awardees in Mountain Province find a convergence of endeavor in the “Health Hour” over Radyo Sagada 104.7 Fm. Aired every Friday 10am to 12 noon, this inter-active platform engages the listeners into a conversation with the hosts. The “Health Hour” is one of the longest running programs of Radyo Sagada, and has earned its relevance and impact in health development. In 2016, independent survey by Development Communications of the Benguet State University found the listeners use the information in their daily lives.

Along a rallying motto “Health is Wealth”, the relevance and impact of the radio program inspires health crusaders to pursue greater milestones in public health education.

The HEALTH CHAMP Award is given annually by the Department of Health – Center for Health Development-CAR, Doctors for Indigenous and Cultutral Competent Training, Education, Networking and Governance , Inc. (DITENG) and the Benguet State University- Department of Development Communications.

For this year, thirteen awards were given to eleven individuals and two institutions.

