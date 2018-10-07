President’s admission will be taken seriously – solons

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS PRESS RELASE

QUEZON CITY — ACT Teachers Representatives Antonio Tinio and France Castro lambasted the lame excuse of the Duterte administration saying that the admission of President Duterte on extrajudicial killings should not be taken seriously. The solons said that this is an issue concerning people’s lives and should not be taken as a joke. Both solons also said that the President blatantly admitted that he is guilty of extrajudicial killings and he will be accountable for his crimes against the Filipino people.

“President Duterte’s statement that his only sin are the extrajudicial killings is a clear admission of guilt,” Tinio said. “His administration, Spokesperson Roque and Chief Legal Counsel Panelo should stop giving excuses for President Duterte not being serious with what he said or it only being a language barrier. The President’s statements are very clear. He is guilty of extrajudicial killings.”

“If we were to believe Spokesperson Roque every time he tries to ‘clarify’ what President Duterte said, it would appear that our president is not serious about anything,” Castro said.

“Our country is facing serious problems with record high inflation and worsening culture of impunity. In the recent Pulse Asia survey, inflation and higher pay are the most urgent concerns of the Filipino people. I don’t think now is a time to joke about an admission of guilt when thousands of Filipinos are killed with his war on drugs and Oplan Kapayapaan.”

“Seryoso ang mamamayang Pilipinong labanan ang tiraniya at ang pamamaslang ng estado sa kanyang mamamayan, sa pakikibaka para sa hustisya at pagsugpo sa kahirapan. Kelan kaya seseryosohin ng administrasyong Duterte ang mga hinaing ng mamamayan na itigil ang pamamaslang, tugunan ang napakataas na presyo ng bilihin, ang napakababang sahod at ang pagsulong ng hustisya at pangmatagalang kapayapaan?” Castro added.

“In his last State of the Nation Address, he said he cared about human lives more than human rights. His recent statements only proves that the President does not care about his people at all,” Tinio added. “What this administrstion is doing is further deceiving the Filipino people. We do not want your insensitive, offensive and anti-people ‘jokes’.”

“The people need concrete solutions to the serious problems that the Filipino people have to deal with due to the anti-people policies of this administration. President Duterte will be held to account for his crimes against the people. This is not a joke,” Tinio ended.# nordis.net