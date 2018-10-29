PGIS: We are prepared for “Rosita”

By SHERWIN DE VERA

BAGUIO CITY — The Province of Ilocos Sur is still recovering from the destruction brought by Typhoon Ompong. Despite this situation, the provincial leadership assured the populace of the local government’s readiness for Typhoon Rosita (International name: Yutu).

This was made known by Governor Ryan Singson during a press conference after the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting at the capitol on Sunday, October 28.

“We have not fully recovered from Typhoon Ompong but we are prepared. We have already called all agencies and municipalities to prepare,” said the governor in mixed English and Ilokano.

He said the PDRRM office has made the necessary preparations, has readied the equipment and will ensure that disaster safety standards are followed. The governor reiterated that preemptive evacuations will pe enforced in danger zones and appealed that others voluntarily leave their homes for evacuation centers.

Singson also expressed his hope that “those that we failed to execute perfectly in the past can be perfected” with the preparations made for “Rosita”.

“Nakasagana iti agas ken goods, adda ti MOA tayo kadagiti dadakkel a grocery, awan problem well equipped ken nakasagana tayo,” he assured.

(Medicines and goods were also prepared, we have also memorandum of agreements with large groceries, so far there is no problem, we are equipped and ready.)

The governor suspended classes in all levels for public and private schools in the province from October 29-31. He also put employees of public offices to half-day service on Monday and suspended their work for the next two days. While it will be up for private companies to declare what they deem as a necessary measure in the coming days. # nordis.net