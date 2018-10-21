OVERWHELMING VICTORY. Victorious Baguio Batang Pinoy athletes proudly show off their medals as city officials headed by Mayor Mauricio Domogan and Vice Mayor Edison Bilog join them for posterity. Baguio City with 85 gold, 81 silver and 104 or a total of 270 official medals overwhelmingly out-pointed three other delegates with a difference of 6medal outputs ; from the combined 264 medals from 1st Runner up Cebu City with 37-40-44 or a total of 121 medals followed by Laguna Province with 33-13-31 a total of 77 medals and 3rd Runner Up Quezon City 32-17 17 or a total of 66 medals. (Photo by Bong Cayabyab)