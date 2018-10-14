Ompong washes out Quirino ricefields

By KIMBERLIE NGABIT-QUITASOL

QUIRINO, Ilocos Sur — On September 15 typhoon Ompong battered Northern Luzon with heavy rains and strong winds, the Abra River swelled up through Quirino, Ilocos Sur carrying rocks and soil from the mountains. The ricefields along the way disappeared into the raging waters, destroying crops, irrigation systems and road pavement among others.

Tatang Samuel Diyan is among the farmers in Barangay Patungcaleo, Quirino, Ilocos Sur whose ricefields were washed out when the Abra River raced through their town. He tills about a hectare at the ricefield they call Ubbog that is in the middle of the Abra River. He said there are 28 farmers who share the Ubbog ricefield.

“We used to be 32 farmers here but in 2016 typhoon Lawin washed out some portions of our ricefield, some of us did not recover their fields,” he said. “After typhoon Ompong washed out more of our ricefield, only 15 of us have land left to till,” he added.

Tatang Samuel said that while a larger portion of their ricefield was not flooded and covered with big stones and sand, the rice crops did not survive because the irrigation system was destroyed. “The portion of the ricefield that survived is dried up now, if only the irrigation system was not detroyed the rice crops could have survived too,” he said.

Comandancia, another ricefield in Patungcaleo also in the middle of the Abra River suffered the same fate as Ubbog. Patungcaleo farmers share Ubbog and Comandancia ricefields with neighboring barangays.

“What we urgently need right now is for the irrigation system to be rehabilitated so we can plant again,” Tatang Samuel said.

He added that the washed out portion of the Ubbog ricefield needs to be irrigated to help in the rehabilitation. He said it would take them about a month to clean the washed out area from stone and other debris that came with the flood.

If not for typhoon Ompong, Patungcaleo farmers should be harvesting and preparing for the next planting season this October through November. Most of them no longer have rice to harvest fro this cropping (June to October). What they hope for is for an immediate rehabilitation of their irrigation systems to be able to plant by November.

Tatang Samuel said they are running out of rice supply. “We only have eight sacks of unhusked rice now, which was intended to last until this November,” he said.

Tatang Samuel harvests around 80 sacks of unhusked rice (44 kilos a sack) from his portion of the Ubbog ricefield. He sets aside 1 sack for seedlings for the next planting season and 35 sacks for his family’s rice supply until the next harvest. The rest he sells to cover for the expenses for the next cropping.

“Even if we are able to plant this November, the next harvest would be in January to February, how far could our eight sacks of unhusked rice last,” Tatang Samuel said.

Tatang Samuel said they would have to rely on his wife’s ‘buy and sell’ business until the next harvest. He shared that his wife would buy dried and smoked fish, vegetables and stuff from the neadby Cervantes town and sell it in their village.

Farmers in adjacent barangays Malideg and Banoen also appeal for the immediate rehabilitation of their irrigation system. They said that the creeks that drain to the Abra River also swelled under the heavy rains of typhoon Ompong and flooded portions of their ricefields and destroyed their irrigation systems.

Tatang Rudy Valdez also a farmer from Patungcaleo said that in 2016, they suffered a similar fate when typhoon Lawin hit the region. But the devastation is worse this time with Ompong, he said.

“During typhoon Lawin only the Abra River swelled but this time with Ompong even the creeks and tributaries were swollen and washed out the ricefields and road along their path,” Tatang Rudy said.

Tatang Rudy explained that the swelling of the Abra River contributed to the swelling of the creeks. “The Abra River is far bigger and stronger compared to the creeks and Balas-iyan River (a tributary) so it blocked their flow which resulted to the flooding of ricefields along their path,” he said. # nordis.net