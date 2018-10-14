NOT A CRIME TO BE CRITICAL NOT A CRIME TO BE CRITICAL. Students from various universities in Baguio city gathered to decry the recent attacks of the government under the veil of the so-called “Red October Ouster Plot,” including a malicious Facebook post circulated by the Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), maligning progressive youth organizations. « « Colmenares: Cha-cha not for federalism or for people’s rights | House inquiry on Itogon landslides pushed » » Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.
