MGB evaluates small-scale mining areas

By GWEN GAONGEN

www.nordis.net

SAGADA, Mountain Province —The Mines and Geo-Sciences Bureau (MGB-CAR) conducted rapid assessments of existing small-scale mining (SSM) areas in Mountain Province during the first week of October

The areas visited by the MGB team are barangay Fidelisan in Sagada; Matiim at Alab and, Farnet at Mainit both in the town of Bontoc and; Maliten at Laylaya, Besao.

MGB-CAR Senior Geologist Benjamin Espejo says that the action is pushed by the massive landslide at Itogon, Benguet that claimed at least 90 lives during the onslaught of Typhoon Ompong. Espejo says that the geo-hazard assessment is a pre-condition for the possible identification and release of areas for Minahang Bayan applications. He further stressed that the move to fast track Minahang Bayan applications for peoples’ livelihoods in SSM areas must also put the safety of the miners and adjacent communities above all things.

With the identification of safer Minahang Bayan areas; the SSM operators may continue necessary processing of their applications. Once approved, the MGB will be able to provide technical assistance to small scale miners in terms of mineral extraction with minimal environmental destruction and better safety standards in tunnels.

Espejo says that existing SSM areas they have visited in the province have already complied with the stoppage orders issued by MGB. However, at the time of the assessment two sites in the municipality of Besao had ongoing operations. This prompted the MGB to issue stoppage orders for the SSM operations. He also says that at least in Montanyosa, most of the existing SSM areas are not in residential areas. It is only barangay Fidelisan that has a nearby SSM area.

Some residents at Fidelisan have expressed that the SSM operations in their barangay may have compromised the community as they fear that the tunnels are under the residential area.

As to Minahang Bayan and contracts to operate; most SSM operators continue to express their doubts that their applications will get approval. This is because some have already filed these years ago but have yet to get a positive response from the DENR.

One stumbling block is the absence of a clear declaration that such area is open for Minahang Bayan. With the results of the assessment that will officially be transmitted to the Provincial Mine Regulatory Board (PMRB); small scale miners are once more hopeful that there will be a real response from authorities.

“Mauwat nan pamilya mi tay maiyadi nan minas. Siya nan kataguan mi (our families will starve as mining has been banned and this is our only livelihood) says a miner from Mainit.

Let us recall that during the Joint Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) and PMRB meeting held April 27 of this year; Mainit pocket miners have requested that gold panning be allowed. Gold panning does not displace earth or rock in the way tunneling does.

With the same sentiment, SSM associations of Matiim and Fidelisan have asked that ores earlier extracted be processed. The implementation of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) that allows the supervised processing of the ore is shelved mainly because of the national stoppage on all SSM operations and second due to the Abikian timber poaching incident.

For now, the MGB top concern is to make sure all SSM areas comply with the stoppage orders. All other concerns such as peoples’ livelihoods will be addressed in time.

On another concern, the MGB has also visited some areas critical to landslides. Espejo says that the team saw active landslides in the Dantay area, Balugan in Sagada and section at sitio Bilig at Alab. He cautions the public and government agencies to remain vigilant as active landslides may be triggered to move even without huge volume of water from typhoons.

Earthquakes or even little rain may also trigger earth movement in active landslide areas.

Residential areas in or adjacent to landslide critical areas have also been recommended for relocation. But another stumbling block that local government units (LGUs) face is difficulty at identifying safe relocation areas. This is mainly because of the steep, rugged and generally landslide susceptibility of the province. There may be engineering interventions that may be done in residential areas in existing landslide critical or active landslide areas that may mitigate disaster.

However, Espejo explains that there is need to study the feasibility of these infrastructure or green measures. The long term solution is still needed and with the data already provided to authorities and the public; Espejo is confident that there is concerted effort to address the problem. # nordis.net